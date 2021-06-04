The incidence stops falling and stabilizes in 118 cases

The incidence curve of the coronavirus slows down in its fall and does not drop from 118 cases to 14 days since yesterday. It barely lost two tenths this Thursday, after Health reported 5,250 cases and 50 deaths.

Of the total positive added, 2,404 have taken place in the last 24 hours, with low data in practically all territories in relation to previous figures. Madrid marks the maximum of recent transmission, with 679 diagnoses. In total, 3,693,012 cases have already been known throughout Spain.

The national incidence stops falling due to the increase of up to seven territories, although there is only one, La Rioja, above 200 positives per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days (207,24). At the other extreme, only Ceuta, the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands move below 50 cases, which allows them to reopen their nightlife and discos.

Mortality continues at very low recent levels and the ministry recognizes 91 deaths from covid in the previous seven days. The mortality rate, on the other hand, does not drop below 2.2% since infections are also reduced. The global number of fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic is 80,099.

An improvement that the UK does not recognize

Spain exceeded 80,000 deaths this Wednesday, although with a very strong slowdown in the death curve in recent days. The number of daily cases also continues to decline.

What continues to grow at a strong rate is the number of vaccinated, with practically 10 million inhabitants already immunized with the full schedule and more than 18.5 million with at least one dose in the body.

Despite this, the United Kingdom still does not consider Spain as a safe destination, so it recommends avoiding tourist trips and imposes a 10-day quarantine on all its nationals who visit …

