The incidence rises to 154 after increasing infections by 7,041 and adding 82 deaths

The Ministry of Health has reported this Thursday of 7,041 new cases of coronavirus and 82 deaths. With this, the accumulated incidence continues to rise, which in Spain already stands at 154.76 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Cantabria and Andalusia have not updated their data because they are festive.

In the last 15 days, a total of 73,433 positives have been registered. In the last week, 268 people with a confirmed positive covid-19 diagnosis have died in Spain. The total number of infections in Spain it already rises to 3,291,394 since the start of the pandemic, while up to 75,541 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in our country.

Spain will receive 1,056,500 doses of the vaccine from AstraZeneca against the coronavirus, according to sources from the Ministry of Health. The vaccines will arrive at the central warehouse of Health and will be distributed by all the autonomous communities and cities.

In this way, they highlighted from Health, the vaccination plan is continued “which will allow 70% of the population to be protected against Covid-19 throughout the coming summer.”