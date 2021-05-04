The incidence rate drops again, with 4,515 new cases of covid and 106 deaths

The nurse Visitación Mena vaccinates José Losada, 96, with a dose of Janssen in Taboadela (Orense) on April 30, 2021. (Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA via AFP via Getty Images)

Coronavirus data in Spain continues to decline. This Tuesday 4,515 new cases of covid and 106 deaths have been registered. The incidence rate stands at 213 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, compared to 223 this Monday.

The cases diagnosed in the last 24 hours are 2,431, up from the 1,812 registered on Monday. However, 1,837 duplicate cases from Catalonia generated due to a technical error in the data upload on April 23 have been eliminated.

The vast majority of infections have been detected in the Basque Country (614), the autonomous community with the highest incidence rate, with 491 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Just on the opposite side of the ‘table’ is the Valencian Community, with 43 infections per 100,000.

There are currently 9,592 patients admitted for coronavirus throughout Spain and 2,292 are in an ICU. The ICU occupancy rate in the country continues to be high, with almost 23% of critical beds occupied by covid patients, and in communities like Madrid it exceeds 44%.

As for the deceased, 210 have been registered in the last week. This brings the global number of deaths from coronavirus in Spain to 78,399.

Vaccination continues from strength to strength

Although Spain is still at high risk due to its epidemiological and healthcare data, everything indicates that the effect of vaccination is already noticeable.

This Monday, the first of the great milestones set by the Government was fulfilled, exceeding 5 million people with the complete immunization schedule.

This May 4, 5.2 million people are fully vaccinated in the country, and a total of 12.38 million have already received at least one dose of anticovid vaccine.

