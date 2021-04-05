The incidence of the pandemic soars 25 points since the beginning of the ‘long bridge’ of Holy Week

The race against the clock between infections and vaccines is entering a critical phase. After a long festive period in which the consequences that greater mobility may have had are still uncertain, the arrival of the doses is getting closer and closer to cruising speed.

This Monday the Ministry of Health has reported 10,360 infections and 81 more deaths since Saturday (last day data were published). The incidence at 14 days has increased to 163.37 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which represents a rise of 7.6% or 12 points.

However, if the data for this Monday is compared with that of Friday 26, the day in which the first holiday trips over the bridge took place, the incidence has increased 24.8 points from 134.1 to 163.4.

Cases at 14 days in relation to the population they rise in all communities compared to Saturday except for the Canary Islands and they do so with particular force in Andalusia (16.8%), Catalonia (13.5%), Castilla y León (8.5%), Ceuta (8.3%) and Navarra (8%).

Also, there is already nine regions who are at an extreme risk level (from 250 cases of incidence) or at “high” (from 150). These are Navarra (354.2), Madrid (272.66), the Basque Country (271.9), Catalonia (216.2), La Rioja (177.2), Asturias (162.1), Andalusia ( 155.3), Castilla y León (154.6) and Aragón (152.9).

On the other hand, Cantabria (134.3), Canarias (122.6), Extremadura (120.2) Castilla-La Mancha (105.3), Galicia (66.7), Balearic Islands (65.5) and Murcia ( 62.1) are at medium risk, while only the Valencian Community (33.7) remains at low risk.

The director of the Ccaes, Fernando Simón, has referred to the situation as a “rising trend at the national level” with “11 or 12” communities with clear increases in transmission and the rest “more or less stabilized”. In any case, Simón has specified that today’s data must be taken “with great caution” since they may have some small delay due to the festive period.

“Is a appreciable ascent, but much smoother than what we have observed in the preceding waves and much softer than the increases in European countries in recent weeks “, highlighted the epidemiologist who predicts that the upward trend will continue in the coming days.

The director of the Ccaes believes that the effects of Easter on the curves will not be appreciated until the end of this week or the beginning of the next one, but that they will have an indisputable influence. “Hopefully the impact is not very important, but of course there will be some impact”, has said.

In addition, Simón has slipped that it is likely that “very shortly” Health will give the go-ahead AstraZeneca vaccine for over 65s given that “the evidence is getting stronger” on its efficacy in this age group.

When it comes to the situation in hospitals, the news is not good. The rise in infections already seems to be reflected in the health system that registers increases in both hospitalizations and ICU beds. There are currently 8,944 people admitted due to the pathogen in Spain (528 more than on Saturday), occupying an average of 7.5%.

In intensive care, Covid patients amount to 1,925 (33 more than on Saturday) and the occupation touches 20% of the available beds, with three communities (Madrid, La Rioja and Catalonia) with more than a third of their ICU beds occupied by coronavirus patients.