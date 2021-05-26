The incidence marks its lowest since August, with 126 cases

The Conversation Spain

The paradox of having children at the age when our mothers were almost grandmothers

Shutterstock / Monkey Business Images One of the consequences of the pandemic appears to be a decrease in the birth rate. According to data from the National Institute of Statistics, during the past year 2020 in Spain there was a decrease in the number of births. This decrease reached 20% in relation to the 2019 figures. The decline in the birth rate usually occurs in conditions of social instability. Currently, the situation of economic crisis produced by the pandemic reaches people through job instability, job loss and economic precariousness. Against this background, it is not surprising that couples rethink whether it is the right time to be parents. In “non-pandemic” conditions, contemporary Western societies are characterized by a lifestyle framed by immediacy and continuous change. These characteristics generate insecurity in people, accompanied by a feeling of risk and instability that they combat by planning their life trajectories, in an attempt to achieve safety. In life plans, reproduction is a vital decision, previously oriented to carry it out in the right conditions and at the right time, thus trying to guarantee the best possible well-being to the offspring. According to this premise, women decide to be mothers based on two parameters: job stability and economic stability. Academic training and work In most cases, these conditions are achieved through adequate academic training and obtaining a job that is as permanent as possible, as well as well paid. Obviously, meeting these requirements results in a delay in maternity age. According to data from the INE, in Spain in 2000 the average age of women in their first pregnancy was 30.7 years, while in 2019 it increased to 32.25 years. Women delay their first pregnancy because they consider that the exercise of responsible motherhood begins with adequate planning that guarantees family well-being through job and economic stability. The fertile stage of women ranges from approximately 12 to 50 years. During this time, their reproductive capacity varies depending on the number of ovarian follicles and oocytes available, whose quality decreases with age, affecting their genetic expression. That is, reproductive capacity decreases with age, giving rise to a paradox: motherhood is delayed to improve it, but this delay makes it difficult. Anxiety in women In the 70s of the twentieth century, the idea of ​​the “biological clock” appeared – the biological conditioning of women to be a mother when they were young. The scientific basis on which this concept is based reveals an androgenic science that produces in women feelings of anguish and guilt before a decision to carry out a late motherhood. The message of the watch orients towards a motherhood in youth, however, from a feminist perspective, this idea is considered as a vestige of male dominance, with the intention of resuscitating the natural condition of women for reproduction. The reality is that men also have a “biological clock”. From the age of 35, the quantity and quality of your sperm decreases. However, while socially women are still given a finite time for reproduction, the idea that men can procreate indefinitely continues to be promoted. The absence of data in relation to the age of the father corroborates the gender biases in the collection of information. Statistics offer maternal information, but are hardly collected on fathers. Late motherhood, although it would be more correct to speak of late parenting, requires resorting to assisted reproductive techniques on many occasions. In 2018, 9% of births in Spain were possible thanks to these techniques, whose use has been increasing, since it began to be registered in 2014, by 28%. A patriarchal ideology still in force Late motherhood is a manifestation of the patriarchal ideology still in force. The burden of upbringing falls to a greater extent on women, reminiscent of the social construction of motherhood proper to patriarchy. This responsibility of first caregiver and the lack of family conciliation measures direct women towards this delay in motherhood with the intention of guaranteeing a well-being framed upbringing. It should not be forgotten that motherhood is not only a biological process, but implies a sociocultural construction that conditions women. The profile of mother that currently prevails comes from the traditional patriarchy and although it has been adapted according to the achievements made by women, these are superficial changes that allow maintaining the central structure of the woman / care / parenting axis. It is necessary to carry out a deep reflection that allows the restructuring of parenting where parental roles are more egalitarian and co-responsibility is a fact.