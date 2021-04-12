the incidence is already close to 200 cases despite accelerated vaccination

The incidence of coronavirus in Spain has risen again this Monday, taking one more step in that upward trend that the curves have suffered for weeks. Even if Health already speaks openly of “fourth wave”, they trust that this will be “somewhat slower, unless we make important mistakes” thanks, in part, to the fact that there is an increasingly immunized population.

Specifically, a new vaccination record has been broken during the weekend after being administered 553,172 doses between Friday and Monday, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health. So far, more than 10.7 million doses have been punctured in total, leaving 16.2% of the protected population with at least one dose.

From the ministry directed by Carolina Darias they have reported this Monday of 22,744 infections and 197 more deaths compared to Friday, while the incidence at 14 days has risen by 9.3% to stand at 199 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a figure that has not been seen since last February 26.

This last indicator it has increased in all the communities except the Balearic Islands and Murcia and already leaves 13 territories at an ‘extreme’ or “very high” risk level due to the high circulation of the virus. Specifically, transmission has risen above the national average in Andalusia (+ 18.6%), Catalonia (+ 14.1%), Cantabria (+ 11.8%) and Castilla-La Mancha (+10.8 %).

The communities most at risk at this time are: Melilla (537.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days), Ceuta (498.8), Navarra (425.1), Madrid (336.4) and the Basque Country (320.5), which are at the ‘extreme’, followed by Catalonia (227.3), Andalusia (225.2), Aragon (218.5), La Rioja (211.6), Castilla y León (196.7), Asturias (163.1) , Cantabria (161.1) and Castilla-La Mancha (158) that qualify as “high” risk. For their part, Extremadura (135.1), Canarias (134.4), Galicia (75.4), Murcia (67.8) and the Balearic Islands (57.4) mark a “medium” level while Comunidad Valenciana (36, 3) is the only region that is still at “low” risk.

The rise in infections is generalized throughout the country, although they are “two or three communities” the ones that point the most upwards, has highlighted Fernando Simón, director of the Ccaes in his press conference this Monday. “The evolution is ascending, but the fact of having more and more immune means that the speed of the ascent is not as fast as on other occasions”, pointed out the epidemiologist.

Simón trusts that, “unless we make important mistakes”, this rise will be slower than the previous ones. In addition, he stressed that the data for this Monday “They already include information that gives clues of what could have happened during Holy Week”: an increase in transmission, said Simón, not as important as in other waves.

“The broadcast that we are seeing now and in the next few days is the one that took place during Holy Week and that we will see from here to next week. Stop what has already happened we cannot do it. Yes we can stop what may come from now on. We are not going to be able to stop it completely but we can avoid reaching 250 or 300 “, Simón concluded.

Regarding the situation in hospitals, pressure has increased remarkably over the weekend -although it should be taken into account that on Mondays the registration figures are usually lower than usual the rest of the week-. The number of admitted to general beds already reaches 10,246 (887 more than last Friday), while in intensive care it stands at 2,163 (113 more).

Pressure on ICUs has risen one percentage point during the weekend and rose to 21.6%, with at least three communities with more than a third of their beds available exclusively for treating patients with Covid: Madrid (40.9%), Catalonia (39, 7%) and La Rioja (39.6%).

Simón rules out that Madrid falsifies data

Simón has also categorically ruled out that the Community of Madrid or any other autonomy is falsifying data, as Pedro Sánchez hinted last Friday in an informal conversation with journalists. “I’m not sure, I think the data is of the same quality as any other CC AA”said the epidemiologist, who also highlighted that the fatality observed in Madrid “is similar to that observed in the rest” of the communities.