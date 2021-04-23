The incidence in the Basque Country rises for more than 40 days in a row to 540 cases

The accumulated incidence of infections per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days in the Basque Country has once again registered a rise in the last few hours and stands at 540 cases, with which there are already 43 days in a row with increases in this indicator.

It has also returned to grow the number of infected patients of Covid-19 in Basque hospitals, with figures similar to those at the beginning of February. In total there are 727 patients, 13 more than the day before, of which 173 remain in critical condition in the ucis, 8 more.

Likewise, a increase in the number of people who have entered in the last hours in hospitals, 114 compared to 94 the previous day. In addition, the positivity rate has stood at 9%, almost one point more than this Wednesday.

In total, other 978 infections after performing 10,907 diagnostic tests.

The school week in the Basque education system closes with 140 classrooms closed, 12 more than on Thursday, and 92 schools affected by Covid, 9 more, and with one with its face-to-face activity suspended.