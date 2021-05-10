The incidence falls to 188 cases and marks its lowest since April 9

The incident marks its lowest in a month. Since April 9, Spain had no infection rate lower than the 188.97 reported by Health on Monday, May 10.

The balance also includes 13,984 positives, which is the lowest figure on a Monday since April 5, and 103 deaths since Friday. Last Monday the previous best recent mark had already been marked, with 16,353 cases and 77 deaths, although the figures could be affected by being public holidays.

In the last 24 hours, the ministry confirms 1,349 infections, a figure always lower because it is Monday and delays in notifications accumulate. The total of diagnoses rises to 3,581,392.

The strong decrease in the national incidence of 10 points with respect to the previous balance is also evident at the territorial level. Only five areas remain at extreme risk. The worst index is presented by the Basque Country, with an incidence of 401 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days. They are followed by Madrid, above 300, Aragón, Navarra and Melilla.

The death toll, although it rises slightly compared to the previous Monday, marks a decrease in the accumulated over seven days. In the last week, 194 fatalities have been recognized by covid, which leaves the official count at 78,895.

Neither I nor anyone in Spain know what will happen in the next few days Fernando Simón

The outlook for vaccination in Spain is getting better and better. The President of the Government has defended this Monday that “we are only 100 days away from achieving group immunity, that is, from achieving 70% of the Spanish population vaccinated and, therefore, immunized ”.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.