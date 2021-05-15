The incidence falls to 162 cases at the gates of the first weekend without a state of alarm since October

The incidence of coronavirus in Spain has fallen again for the fifth time this week and It already adds 17 consecutive days down, while the country faces the first weekend without the protection of the state of alarm since October 25, 2020.

The Ministry of Health has reported 6,347 new positives, 58 deaths and an incidence of 162 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. In total, since data were published, 3,604,799 cases of coronavirus have been detected in Spain and at least 79,339 people have died from the pathogen.

The data of deceased notified this Friday It is the best since the beginning of September last year.

The decrease in incidence is generalized throughout the country, with the exception of testimonial increases that do not reach 1% in Andalusia, Murcia and the Basque Country. On average, this indicator has fallen by 2.6%, a decline that has also been replicated in the 7-day incidence, which falls by 1.4% to 70 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

This latest drop in transmission leaves only two communities at ‘extreme’ risk due to their high incidence: Basque Country (334.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days) and Madrid (256.4), which is very close to the 250 points that define this threshold.

What’s more, the situation in hospitals continues to improve day after day. This Friday, the number of patients admitted to general beds amounted to 7,088 (1,899 of them in the ICU), an unprecedented figure since the first days of September 2020 -not so in the ICU, where a number of patients was reached at the end of March critics less than current.

Occupancy over ICUs now stands at 19.2% Of all the beds available, yes, with several communities still in very high numbers, as is the case of Madrid (37.8%), the Basque Country (32.5%), La Rioja (32.1%) or Catalonia (30.2%).