The incidence does not stop falling, but Health registers 205 deaths, the worst figure since March 26

The incidence does not stop falling, but this Tuesday’s statistics marks the highest number of daily deaths since the end of March, with 205. Health has reported 4,941 cases since yesterday, leaving the rate of coronavirus infections at 180.69 throughout Spain.

The increase in deaths from covid causes more than 79,000 fatalities since the pandemic began (79,100), of which 251 have taken place in the previous seven days. Madrid (62) and Andalusia (48) are the places with the highest death rate.

The positives in the last 24 hours mark 2,768, a low figure in relation to other days. Of these, almost half come from Madrid (1,099), which is still the community with the highest rates, more than double the following, the Basque Country (424). In total, the ministry confirms 3,586,333 accumulated positives.

Only five territories continue to be at extreme risk: the Basque Country (387), Madrid (291), Aragon (279), Navarra (261) and the autonomous city of Melilla (273). At the other extreme, Comunidad Valenciana (34) and Ceuta (42) set the lowest in terms of positives per 100,000 people at 14 days. The Balearic Islands, Murcia, the Canary Islands and Asturias are also below 100.

Monday brought the ‘best’ contagion data at the beginning of the week since the beginning of April, with 13,984 positives, although with 103 deaths, somewhat more than the previous Monday. The transmission drop led to the sudden loss of another ten points of incidence.

