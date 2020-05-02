The journalist Mercedes Mila He participated this Sunday in the ‘Liarla pardo’ program of La Sexta, where he appreciated the attitude of politicians in managing the coronavirus crisis. The former presenter of ‘Big Brother’ dedicated good words to the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, while he lashed out at the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso and against the PP leader, Pablo Casado.

Mercedes Milá, faithful to her style and with no hair on her tongue, appreciated the attitude of some political leaders in the coronavirus crisis, and after praising the councilor for ‘Más Madrid’, Rita Maestre, who transferred his support to the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, compared his attitude with that of the PP leader, Pablo Casado and the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Mila dedicated good words to Almeida, whom he defined as “democrat” and defended his management of the crisis: “He is doing it well because he knows how to do it well. And that’s why Rita Maestre says to him: I support you, what do you need? That is what we need in Spain.”

After the praise of the Madrid mayor came the criticism of Casado and Ayuso. About the president of the Community he said: “Ayuso is a kind of community manager of a dog. It is not much more. It has many years of maturation left. “

Even harsher were his words against the PP leader, who predicted a bad political future. “I believe that o Married changes his attitude or from this he goes straight to the wooden box metaphorically speaking. I firmly believe it. We Spaniards cannot stand confrontations at this time, we want union, agreements. “

Milá’s statements in ‘Liarla pardo’ have unleashed a wave of reactions on social networks, where criticism accumulates but also some applause for the presenter:

.