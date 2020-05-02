The journalist Mercedes Mila He participated this Sunday in the ‘Liarla pardo’ program of La Sexta, where he appreciated the attitude of politicians in managing the coronavirus crisis. The former presenter of ‘Big Brother’ dedicated good words to the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, while he lashed out at the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso and against the PP leader, Pablo Casado.

Mercedes Milá, faithful to her style and with no hair on her tongue, appreciated the attitude of some political leaders in the coronavirus crisis, and after praising the councilor for ‘Más Madrid’, Rita Maestre, who transferred his support to the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, compared his attitude with that of the PP leader, Pablo Casado and the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Mila dedicated good words to Almeida, whom he defined as “democrat” and defended his management of the crisis: “He is doing it well because he knows how to do it well. And that’s why Rita Maestre says to him: I support you, what do you need? That is what we need in Spain.”

After the praise of the Madrid mayor came the criticism of Casado and Ayuso. About the president of the Community he said: “Ayuso is a kind of community manager of a dog. It is not much more. It has many years of maturation left. “

Even harsher were his words against the PP leader, who predicted a bad political future. “I believe that o Married changes his attitude or from this he goes straight to the wooden box metaphorically speaking. I firmly believe it. We Spaniards cannot stand confrontations at this time, we want union, agreements. “

Milá’s statements in ‘Liarla pardo’ have unleashed a wave of reactions on social networks, where criticism accumulates but also some applause for the presenter:

Mercedes Milá attacks this political leader: “Either change your attitude or go straight to the wooden box” https://t.co/kmHBhshjpa – Antonio (@SoleteAntonio) April 20, 2020

That he likes to show himself as he is, that he is a young spirit … DOESN’T mean that he is immature, but you would like to have the intelligence and maturity of MERCEDES MILÁ, who gives 100,000 turns to many politicians https: // t .co / Lrq83sQ3Qw – Sñrt.Lannister (@ Cotill11) April 20, 2020

Buah today instead of seeing the Fachas cry with Pedro Sanchez, I see the fachas crying for Mercedes Mila 😂😂 yesterday she gave them an ostia like a temple and almost 24 hours after the interview, they continue crying 😂😂😂 this if that It has a price😂😂 that big Mercedes🥰🥰❤❤ – makito_fashiion 🎗 (@makito_fashiion) April 20, 2020

What happens you want to be in the middle ??? Mercedes Milá you are finished as a journalist, as much as you say, Salvame – I have a dream (@soyelcuartogato) April 20, 2020

Mercedes Milá speaks in the Sect. To seriously insult. Of course, symbolically. Another one that is worth it. Breed. – Bazan (@Dulmiguz) April 20, 2020

Go dramas you mount to make news, Mercedes Mila does not wish evil to Casado, he only says, that if he continues along that line his grave as a POLITICIAN, besides being right because the PP is in a tailspin and we have all seen that in past elections. – Desousil (@desousil) April 20, 2020

Some remain with reverte, I stay with Mercedes Milá, always so acidic, direct and with so much common sense https://t.co/5syz2FYMyk – ovetus ✈ (@ ovetus09) April 20, 2020

Mercedes Milá is a rabble, and not because she is on one side or the other, it is because she feels superior, she can say what she likes. – Bruce Bateman (@sr_brucebateman) April 20, 2020

People criticize Mercedes Milá for giving her opinion as she has always done, it is not something new. But now it is criticized when before it was applauded.

She has been, is and will be a great journalist and presenter from this country. – Silvia (@ silviaggs21) April 20, 2020

I am on the left and I do not support the words of Mercedes Milá or at least the forms – The battering ram (@ luissv051979) April 20, 2020

Bravo Mercedes Mila. – I am (@ma_dri_le_nio) April 20, 2020

If Mercedes Milá were from VoX, her speech would be hate. But no, it is piji progressive and cool. – Arthur (@ MarzoMaldit0) April 20, 2020

I believe that no politician has the position as great as Ayuso’s. Indescribable, everything he does, he shits.

Bravo, Mercedes Milá. https://t.co/KzGRJNN9O2 – Perrutraco (at home 🏠) (@perrutraco) April 20, 2020

