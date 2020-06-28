Six years ago the whole world burned in the flames that the singers’ video gave off Shakira and Rihanna for the theme Can’t Remember to Forget You.

The recording it was by then, and still is today, one of the records more sensual and provocative ever made for the music industry.

At the time the video got more than 900 million views on YouTube, a milestone for 2014, in addition to many supporting comments to Shakira and Rihanna, also not a few condemnations for the content that tested the limits of what is allowed on the platform.

A few days ago a Shakira fan Instagram account leaked a short video from behind the camera of the famous musical material, where you see how close were Shakira and Rihanna from each other in addition to its trust and complicity.

The simple Can’t Remember to Forget You led the music charts in half the world and catapulted Shakira and Rihanna to the Olympus of the goddesses of the prohibited, literally, because the video was censored in some media and countries.