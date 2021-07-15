The inane consultation 2021/07/15 | Excelsior

Never in the world, in the long history of humanity, has a consultation been so absurd, so useless, so empty, as the one that will take place in our country next Sunday, August 1st. And if that futility is not enough, it will be extremely onerous: 500 million pesos will be thrown away in a society in which large segments of the population suffer so many and such pressing deficiencies.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ardently wanted the consultation to be requested by the wise and good people. Article 35 of the Constitution states that in order for a popular consultation to be carried out by citizen initiative, it must be proposed by at least 2% of the citizens registered in the nominal list of voters. Last year the President ordered his party to collect a sufficient number of signatures: one million 825 thousand, since the register was 91.2 million Mexicans.

Morena only managed to collect 69,254 signatures. Reviewed by the INE, it was discovered that only 55,930 of the alleged signatories were registered as voters, 0.06% of the voters, more than 30 times less than necessary. The INE made home visits to people selected from a sample of the signatures collected and 32% of those visited said that they had not given their signature for the consultation.

Given the lack of response from the good and wise people, the President was the one who requested the consultation. He presented the request to the Senate, which in turn turned it over to the Supreme Court of Justice, which had to decide whether the matter on which it would be consulted was constitutional. What López Obrador wanted to be consulted was whether they agreed to investigate and, where appropriate, punish the alleged commission of crimes by former presidents Salinas de Gortari, Zedillo, Fox, Calderón and Peña Nieto.

Of the 11 ministers of the Court, five opposed the consultation on the grounds that the application of justice or – since the question was clearly contrary to the presumption of innocence – the protection of rights cannot be submitted to a popular vote. humans. However, six – the majority – approved it, but with a question that was not only totally different but also confusing and cantinflesque.

The wording approved by the Court asks if it is agreed that, in accordance with the constitutional and legal framework, a process of clarification of the political decisions taken in recent years by political actors is undertaken in order to guarantee justice and rights. of the possible victims.

The resulting question couldn’t be more blurred. We no longer speak of the investigation of the alleged commission of crimes or of former presidents, but of political decisions – which are all those that concern the political sphere, from those taken in the upper echelons of power to the simple casting of a vote. taken by political actors —which are not only public servants, but any citizen who has participated in any political activity, even a neighborhood assembly.

As Raúl Trejo Delarbre warns (La Crónica de hoy, June 21), the wording of the question includes the current President of the Republic. And López Obrador has made decisions that are detrimental to millions of Mexicans: the destruction of the new airport work, the response to the pandemic, the lack of support for small and medium-sized companies that went bankrupt due to it, the elimination of Seguro Popular, the dismantling the drug distribution system, the cancellation of children’s stays and trusts, the inaction before criminal groups that dominate various areas of the country and a long etcetera.

But the clarification of political decisions and the rights of the victims should not depend on any consultation.