The IMSS delegate in Baja California, Desirée Sagarnaga Durante, has covid-19, so she will be confined to her home.

« She is asymptomatic, in home self-confinement and has taken the measures recommended by the IMSS doctors, and also, preventive disinfection measures are carried out in her work area, » the agency said in a statement.

« Sagarnaga will provide remote monitoring of the work of the Representation Office and, until he fully rejoins his activities, he will be replaced by the Chief of Medical Benefits, Dr. Clemente Martínez Ruiz. »

Baja California has served more than 100 days since the first confirmed case of Covid-19 and reports one thousand 760 deaths as of today.

18 states enter the orange phase

At the national level in Mexico, the Ministry of Health (Ssa) placed 18 entities at orange traffic lights, that is, with a high level of epidemic risk, but with the possibility of restarting some activities starting next Monday.

Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, general director of Health Promotion, explained that the other 14 states will remain in red, since they still register the maximum level of risk.

The 18 orange states are Aguascalientes, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Mexico City, Coahuila, Durango, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Yucatan and Zacatecas.

From June 29 and until July 5, these entities may operate supermarkets with 75 percent capacity; gyms will be able to reopen with a capacity of 50 percent, as will cinemas, theaters, shopping malls and places of religious worship, with 25 percent of their capacity.

Massive events, bars and clubs will continue to be closed in both red and orange.

Cortés Alcalá explained that four aspects are weighed to decide in which color of the traffic light of epidemic risk each state is located. The most important is the percentage of hospital occupation, which is given a weight of 50 percent.

It is followed by the tendency to have people hospitalized, with 20 percent, as well as the tendency of each entity to Covid-19 syndrome, that is, what the behavior of all the detected cases, an aspect that has a weight of 20 percent.

And finally, with a 10 percent rating, they consider the percentage of positivity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus in each state.

Meanwhile, Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, indicated that they are in dialogue with the state governments to define the traffic light of epidemic risk.

He explained that they spoke with Alfredo del Mazo, Governor of the State of Mexico, an entity that remains red, so that next week the adaptation processes will begin in shops, jobs and public places to anticipate the arrival of the orange traffic light.

He indicated that with Héctor Astudillo, President of Guerrero, a state that also remains red, they are preparing for the future reopening of beaches.

While with the Governor of Hidalgo, Omar Fayad, they are analyzing the reopening of spas with limited capacity, and in Sinaloa, some businesses.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported 719 new deaths from Covid-19 in Mexico, bringing the total to 25,779 in the country.

In total, since the epidemic began in Mexico, 208 thousand 392 confirmed cases have accumulated, 5 thousand 441 more than on Friday.

José Luis Alomía, general director of epidemiology, explained that there are 25,786 active cases and 1,903 suspected deaths.

Nationally, the occupation of general beds was 45 percent, and that of beds with a fan, 39 percent.