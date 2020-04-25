In addition to the recognition of COVID-19 as an occupational disease, there is the possibility of deferring the payment of workers’ quotas; however, there is an interest payment.

Recently, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) recognized that the pandemic generated by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) is part of the diseases considered at work. Alternately, it offers employers the possibility of paying worker-employer contributions in installments of up to 12, 24 or 48 months.

By definition, these quotas are the contributions made by the worker and the employer to have assets for retirement, unemployment and guarantee access to social security.

Depending on the term chosen, it will be the monthly interest. If the employee decides to pay at 12 months the charge is 1.26%, while when covering the installment between 12 and 24 months the interest will be 1.53%, while doing this between 24 to 48 months will generate 1.82%, according with information published by the Institute.

Germán de la Garza, partner of the Mowat law firm, details that if the payment is covered on time, on the agreed dates, there may be a decrease in the fines incurred by the company (if any). The agreed amount to installments is not modified, but as it is a payment outside the established legal terms there is a charge that is interest.

To establish the agreement to cover installment installments, the employer must contact the IMSS by email and provide various information about the company.

Compensation, a global change

The confirmed worker with a diagnosis of coronavirus by COVID-19, after having been infected because his occupation generates an exposure (high-medium-low) with patients, can collect 100% of his disability from the first day; a decision that will generate an increase in the quotas covered by the employer in the payment of premiums, recalled De la Garza.

This is a measure that has been considered globally, due to the impact of the pandemic. In Spain, one of the countries in Europe, with the highest rate of infection and deaths, the legislation contemplates that people infected or in a situation of preventive isolation as a consequence of the virus will be considered in a situation similar to an accident at work, explains Miguel Soldan Belda, associate professor of labor law at IE Law School and director of the Interlaboris firm.

This implies that for the economic benefit of temporary disability 75% is granted from the day of sick leave. Unlike what happens in Mexico, in the Iberian Peninsula “if it is confirmed that the contagion is (attributable) to work, the law is clear that the company must take care of benefits, compensation for death, and there may even be a criminal responsibility ”, confirms Soldan Belda.

