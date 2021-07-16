The improvements that Mercedes brought to the British GP

The German manufacturer has not won since May, in the Spanish Grand Prix, so this update is entrusted to take a much-needed step forward in its performance.

While its main rival, Red Bull, is carrying out an aggressive race-to-race aerodynamic improvement program, Mercedes has been more conservative with its changes.

Until now, it had only been limited to making small adjustments as part of a rectification to the floor and diffuser, preferring to leave the rest for a larger upgrade.

The team had talked openly that the upgrade package would arrive at Silverstone, and the new designs have already been seen in the pitlane before the start of the British GP.

Visually, the changes aren’t huge, but they could still play an important role in helping to better manage airflow.

The bargeboards and baffles on the pontoons have been modified to improve their overall performance, and the boomerang-shaped fin has been divided into several layers.

The front deflector fins have been trimmed and the blades have been extended forward to force airflow earlier, a design we’ve seen on other cars to optimize the area.

The two “r” -shaped blades at the base of the side deflector assembly have been attached to a third, longer blade that sits below the skyscraper’s main deflector. This one has also been detached from the pontoon wing, much like we see on other cars on the grid, with the horizontal wingtip turned upward to generate a specific flow structure.

Along with these modifications, the design team has also optimized the area just behind, as four outboard angled fins can now be found mounted between the edge of the ground and the pontoon.

In addition, the “wavy” edge of the floor has been reduced to a single curve and the rear-mounted fin has been replaced with a two-piece arrangement.

Mercedes drivers welcomed Mercedes’ news to improve their W12, but were not too carried away by the euphoria due to the change.

Lewis Hamilton said: “There are many changes to the car, but it is not a huge update with the difference that we have seen [con Red Bull] in racing, but it will definitely help us reduce it quickly. “

When asked how much the team hopes to win with the changes, Valtteri Bottas replied: “I cannot give an exact figure. It is nothing huge, it is nothing small. But we will see, already on Friday, when we know how fast the cars to a turn “.