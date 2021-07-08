The improvement of SEAT and Skoda is already a serious problem at Volkswagen

How many times have we heard about the improvement in quality that SEAT and Skoda have experienced? Well, this is not a rumor, but a fact, a reality that has even managed to become a problem in the Volkswagen group. The coexistence between different brands that share the market is not easy, even less if the differentiation is less and less, and that is why Volkswagen wants to redirect its strategy so that the improvement of SEAT and Skoda does not end up stealing sales.

As we said, For years it has been a reality that SEAT and Skoda have substantially improved their products. This improvement has been possible thanks to the adoption of ideas, solutions and technologies of the group, which on the one hand allows to quickly and easily amortize each development carried out, but on the other hand equalizes the possibilities of each firm.

The Volkswagen group has always known how to keep the roles and target markets of each firm clearly defined through the quality of construction, the mechanical offer or the possibilities in equipment, however this does not mean that this differentiation has been less and less with the pass of the time. In this way, the difference between a Volkswagen Golf, a SEAT León and a current generation Skoda Octavia is minimal, if not nonexistent. And that is where the conflict begins, well In the purchase price there are great differences thanks to lower manufacturing costs and a more general brand image in SEAT and Skoda.

The price difference plays increasingly against Volkswagen, as the differentiation beyond the design is minimal

To remedy this situation, Volkswagen has just announced a new strategy where the access of SEAT and Skoda to certain projects of the brand will be limited. On the one hand it is intended to achieve make Volkswagen the benchmark brand again, especially now that they are leading electrification and software development through the ID range, but the most important thing about this movement is to prevent cases such as the Volkswagen ID.4 and the Skoda Enyaq iV from recurring. Two electric cars with the same platform, range and technology, but with differences in price and quality that play in favor of the Skoda model.

From the Volkswagen group they have repeated on different occasions that their future plans do not contemplate a degradation of SEAT or Skoda to avoid overlapping with Volkswagen, but it does seem that we are going to see an internal repositioning that in some way should have an impact on the future releases.

Perhaps the biggest dilemma after this turn of the wheel can be found at SEAT, because Skoda has become strong in the quality / price ratio and in that way it still has a lot to exploit. In the case of SEAT the situation is different, because The Spanish brand faces the challenge of reinventing itself in an electrical key despite having run out of the Born project, is the only volume brand of the group without a car on the MEB platform, and resist the success of a CUPRA that has remained with its most aspirational and sporting aspect.

