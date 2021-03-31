The impromptu scene in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

It would seem that normal in sagas like the one it belongs to Falcon and the Winter Soldier (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Malcolm Spellman, since 2021), the Disney Plus series, is that each of the lines of the script is limited to the millimeter. So, for the actors to get out of them should be very strange, and let’s not talk about giving them the occasion for improvisations, that they are allowed to interpret with dialogues of their free will.

But, from what is known from its very beginning, such a thing has happened a good number of times. For example, with the famous phrase of Iron Man (Jon Favreau, 2008) in which Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) affirms himself as a superhero: “I am Iron Man”, loose outside the script.

And he repeats it in that capital moment of Avengers: Endgame (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2019). Or the scene from The Avengers (Joss Whedon, 2012) in which he offers blueberries to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), the one from the last section in which he talks about going for Turkish food, Captain’s America: Civil War (Russo Brothers, 2016) in which he tells Peter Parker (Tom Holland) that he should let him sit down. Or the one in Avengers: Engame in which he blurts out to Cap that “there is no trust, only lies.” And others of his companions.

Well, Amy Aquino, who plays the doctor Christina Raynor in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he said that there is a in the episode “The Star-Spangled Man” (1 × 02).

So many years with these characters from ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​…

“We all knew what the shape of the scene was supposed to be and what [Anthony Mackie y Sebastian Stan] they had to do what they finally had to do ”, the actress explained to Collider about joint therapy session.

“But the director, Kari [Skogland], which is brilliant, [decidió que] they had to be able to just improvise that, find their moment, just do it (…). There was no way to do it completely according to a script.

So that it was largely improvisation. Not the beginning and the end; We had to start where we started and get to where we got with the point at which I intervene, but everything in between was [cosa de] they. They were all these years of relationship ”, whose unforeseen fruit is gathered in this scene from Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

