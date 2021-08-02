in Tennis

The impressive welcome to Bencic in Switzerland

It seems difficult to imagine, but it is real: Roger Federer’s name is not and was not the most mentioned in Swiss when it came to tennis. Is that the triumph of Belinda Bencic in the Tokyo Olympics he elevated it to another dimension in the consideration of the Swiss people. In that sense, she was received among a crowd at a local airport when she arrived in her country from the Japanese capital and with the gold medal hanging around her neck.

