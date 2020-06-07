At the site, at least 20 strange artifacts and numerous huge statues were discovered.

Cleopatra has become one of the historical figures most important in history. The last pharaoh of Egypt, until August 30 a. C., when he died, he became famous for his power and his conquests, both territorial and loving. Due to his influence, it is not strange to imagine that many monuments were built in his government that represented his greatness.

In the city of Alexandria, the capital of Egypt at that time, was his palace. Huge, as it should be, and made up of several buildings built on pillars and statues, for a long time, it was believed to be lost. The theories were that earthquakes and tidal waves they would have destroyed the rich and decorated structures.

French archaeologist Franck Goddio, however, found something that might cast doubt on this idea. When he discovered and translated texts written by the ancient Greek historian Strabo, he realized that perhaps this treasure it still existed today.

The philosopher described the city of Alexandria and, to everyone’s surprise, an island off the coast of the capital. Called ‘Antirhodos’, it would be the true home of Pharaoh Cleopatra’s great palace. It was then that the investigator decided that he would find the lost and underwater place. As they would say: Egyptian Atlantis.

In 1996, a team of underwater archaeologists began searching for the palace. However, they discovered that he was on the opposite side to what Strabo had put in his writings and even stranger: it wasn’t that big.

It was modest, between 90 meters by 30 meters. The floor was made of marble from the 3rd century BC. C. and several ancient artifacts were found. According to the researcher Ashraf Abdel Raouf, involved in the expedition, “ceramics, bronze coins, small objects that are now in the laboratory and in restoration, remarkable objects were discovered.”

The treasure trove of approximately 20,000 objects, which are still being discovered, has revealed more about Egypt’s thousands of years of history. Furthermore, colossal statues also marked the experts’ sight when they found the palace. One was made of granite and represented a Ptolemaic ruler, probably Cleopatra’s father, Ptolemy XII Autletes.

More sphinxes were discovered underwater: one, gigantic, represented the Egyptian goddess Isis, of maternity and fertility. Another one, made of stone, is just a head, which researchers believe is dealing with Ptolemy XV Cesarião, probable son of Cleopatra and Julius Caesar.

Raouf says the find was impressive: “many interesting remains, such as columns, large and small, granite blocks, many objects. The construction remains, we will leave it as part of the bottom of the underwater museum so that people can dive into this area and look at it. ”

They managed to find the wooden structure of the pharaoh’s mansion. Using the carbon 14 dating technique, the researchers concluded that it had been built at least 200 years before the rule was born. This may indicate that she did not build the palace, but inherited it.

But why was the palace submerged?

The researchers investigated the possibilities for a long time. The most widely accepted hypothesis today is that a few centuries after the end of the reign, an earthquake occurred and, as a consequence, a tsunami that hit the coast of the Egyptian capital. Therefore, it would have been a natural disaster that would have caused the collapse of the royal palace.

This find is an impressive testament to how great Cleopatra was to the Egyptians.