Lebron James is trying to get many people to agree to try to create an all-star event to celebrate the 2020 class of High school that due to the coronavirus pandemic, she had to leave her year unfinished. The LeBron James Family Foundation along with other organizations are working on an event called “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020”. The event will take place on May 16 and will be broadcast simultaneously on NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox.

This is how the player of Los Angeles Lakers What I wanted to do with my colleagues in The Associated Press: “I wanted to help create a show that looked different from the traditional and was one way or another special. Something that addresses the boys in a different way. These guys have worked very hard to graduate and what has happened is really unfair. I hope I can give them and their families something cool that makes them feel special. “

