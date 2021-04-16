The impressive premieres that Netflix has today April 15 | INSTAGRAM

This weekend will be unforgettable, because the world famous streaming platform, Netflix will launch an original film and a obtained one, then we will break down the premieres of this Thursday in the entertainment service, all this while fine-tuning the last details for the arrival of the second season of “Luis Miguel, the series”.

Users in social media They have been most anxious about the premieres that the extensive platform has prepared from today and during this weekend, as large productions are coming, highly anticipated by the audience in general.

First of all, we have the movie “Madame Curie”Netflix original film portrays the story of a brilliant mind and a love without barriers: Marie Curie and her husband, Pierre, who embark on a scientific journey that will define the course of history.

You may also be interested in: Which platform has better content? Find out!

It is worth mentioning that the fascinating personal and professional life of the two-time winner of the Nobel, Marie Curie, has been taken to the cinema four times, since Greer Garson played her in 1943 until today, when Rosamund Pike transforms into her in Madame Curie.

A feature film that today comes to the platform with an unconventional story, which to relive the life of Polish physics and chemistry is based on the book “Radioactive: Marie and Pierre Curie, a tale of love and fallout”, an illustrated biography made by Lauren Redniss.

The same that mixes texts, drawings, vintage photographs and collages to expose in its pages both the figure of Marie, whose real name was Maria Salomea Skłodowska, as well as that of her husband and partner in scientific adventure, the French Pierre Curie.

Which makes “Madame Curie” an interesting, albeit a bit confusing, realization that achieves its best moments in the portrayal of Marie by British actress Rosamund Pike, who was recently seen in an opposite role in Descuida, yo I take care of you.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

To which is added the fleeting, but always effective presence of her young colleague Anya Taylor-Joy as Irène Curie, the eldest daughter of the pair of scientists who steals much of the last part of the film.

CLICK HERE FOR THE MADAME CURIE TRAILER

On the other hand, we have the film “Seven Years in Tibet”, a film that tells a story that happened in 1939, when an Austrian mountaineer traveled to the Himalayas to lead an expedition. But, when World War II breaks out, he becomes a prisoner.

This film is about a group of German and Austrian mountaineers who are taken prisoner in India because the Second World War begins during their expedition, after escaping from their prison, the protagonist and his friend manage to enter the sacred city of Buddhism, Lhasa .

They live there for almost seven years, during which time Heinrich learns valuable lessons from the community and especially from the boy who will become the Dalai Lama.

Brad Pitt stars in this excellent story that deals with the love of a father for his son, the love between friends, the love of religion and a people. This film, directed by Jean-Jacques Annaud, does not fall into the cheesy of personal transformation films, without making it less inspiring.

You may also be interested in: “Dirty and unfair?” Luis Miguel: The Series reveals character

All this while we wait almost impatiently for the premiere of the long-awaited second season of Luis Miguel’s biographical series, we cannot deny that these last days of the week we have a very good content of audiovisual entertainment to appreciate, while we eat a plate of our favorite snaks .