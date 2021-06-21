The impressive numbers of Tite in his five years in the Seleçao

06/21/2021 at 5:45 PM CEST

Adenor Leonardo Bachi, or Tite, has just completed five years as a Brazilian coach. His statistics are exceptional, he swept the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup in Russia, he is doing the same now for Qatar 2022, he won the Copa América 2019 … and he has only lost one official match. It was against Belgium, in the quarterfinals in Russia 2018, with a very painful 1-2 that still stings.

Tite has made the Seleçao unanimous on his continent. He has had an impeccable 2020-2021 biennium: eight consecutive victories. A six of six in the qualifying phase for Qatar 2022 (he already opened six points with respect to Argentina) and, in this Copa América, a two of two in Group B, without having yet scored a goal: 3-0 against Venezuela and 4-0 against Peru. Brazil smiles with a Neymar Jr. that he is in an exceptional physical, technical and motivational moment.

YEAR MESTRE, COM CARINHO # SeleçãoBrasileira prepares a surprise for Tite no day that the technician completed five years without command of the equipment. Parabens, professor! Photos: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF pic.twitter.com/pC0rIUXz26 – CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 20, 2021

In the 56 games he has led to Canarinha, Tite has 42 wins, 10 draws and 4 losses, with an obtained percentage of 80.9% of the points played. The goal difference is striking: there are 123 scored, for only 19 suffered. Defensive strength is one of its strengths. Brazil have not conceded any goals in the last six games, in which they have had three different goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City) and Weverton (Palmeiras).

BRAZIL GOES VERY STRONG IN THE AMERICA CUP

The coach is taking advantage of the group stage of the Copa América, in which four of the five members of each bracket qualify, to roll the team. His trials are not making his team lose consistency, which after Colombia’s defeat against Peru, has all the numbers to finish first.

Canarinha have two games to go before facing the quarterfinals. At dawn from Wednesday to Thursday, Colombia is measured at the Nilton Santos stadium (Rio de Janeiro), and on Sunday, Ecuador, which is now the red lantern, in Goiania. La Canarinha is the number 1 candidate for the title, only Argentina, which has Leo Messi, it can stand up to it, but to do so, it will have to keep growing.