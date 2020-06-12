Soccer is back in Spain. This Friday is the turn of Celta de Vigo. Its captain and flagship player, Iago Aspas, He has a curious history behind him, and it is his devotion to cars. The Galician striker is in love with the world of motor and vehicles, not only high-end, but also, but also other types.

In fact, the one from Moaña can boast of having a stunning luxury dealership in your home, where you keep your vehicles with the utmost caution and taking care of all kinds of details so that their maintenance is the best. “Football always threw me a lot more, of course, but cars were my second hobby. So when I got older, my brother, who liked cars a lot, kept hitting me this monkey, “Aspas said in an interview.

Over the years and thanks to the wages he has received as a professional footballer, the Celta captain has been acquiring cars until completing a fleet of vehicles of many carats. Below we list all the cars of Iago Aspas:

1. Volkswagen Golf GTI DSG MkV

When he was still a teenager, the first thing he did with his salary was buy himself a car, and as a soccer player he was able to acquire a vehicle he always dreamed of, a fifth-generation Volkswagen Golf GTI with DSG transmission, a classic that maintains and to whom has great affection.

2. Audi R8

Two-seater Audi brand with a powerful engine. A non-Italian sports car that combines spectacular performance and is capable of leaving many of its rivals behind. In fact, with that car many victories have been achieved at Le Mans.

3. Porsche Panamera

A more commercial version of the German brand and possibly the best combination of a sports and family car, which is why many soccer players have it in their garage. Iago Aspas was seen attending Celta training for many years with his orange Porsche Panamera.

4. Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera

A veteran and luxurious sports car that never goes out of style. As Iago Aspas explains, he is the one that most attracts attention when he takes him out on the street. It has a 5.2-liter V10 engine that combines 560 hp, performs 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.7 seconds, 200 km / h in 11.8 seconds. It has it in gray, a shade that Galician likes a lot.

5. Porsche 911 GT3 RS

An impressive sports car with a spectacular rear spoiler. It is a first cousin of the model with which Porsche participates in endurance competitions, with a 520 hp atmospheric engine. It looks so much like it even sports roll bars. Able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.2 seconds while the maximum speed sets it to 312 km / h.

6. BMW M3 CS F80 Limited Edition

A special edition of the BMW M3 that has Iago Aspas crazy. It takes the BMW M4 Competition as a model and has a 460 HP engine, the same as the M4 CS. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.9 seconds while the top speed puts it at 280 km / h … And that is limited. The Galician told in an interview that he is one of the most used now for comfort.

7. Audi S3 ready for circuit

Iago Aspas likes speed, loves listening to the roar of engines, and his hobby beyond having cars, also seduces driving. Hence, it has this veteran first generation Audi S3 completely modified with roll bars, suspensions, etc., to hit the track.

8. Audi Q7

This one has a trap, because it is not his, but his wife’s. Due to its size, spaciousness and ease of driving, it is the one most used by the Celta footballer and his family on a daily basis. They fit perfectly the child seats and everything that two children require when mounting a car.