Blanca Romero and Lucía Rivera, mother and daughter, become, for the first time, the stars of the Women’secret Summer 2020 capsule. This year, the well-known swimwear brand appeals to share and live a unique summer with the people who really matter to us, whatever the place or destination, because the important thing is not where, but with whom.

After a few months of the most complicated due to Covid-19, normality gradually returns to our day to day. The holidays, although they will be different, are in the imagination of many. The new swimwear campaign promoted by mother and daughter invites you to dream of crystal clear waters, white sand and the people we love the most by our side.

For the first time, Blanca and Lucia show their complicity in front of the cameras for the swimsuit brand, bringing beauty, naturalness and affection between them, and sharing unrepeatable moments between mother and daughter. Although it is not the first time that both work together. They already shared the catwalk in wedding dresses.

The collection will hit stores in late June.