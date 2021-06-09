The impressive data of Tsitsipas in Grand Slam

Stefanos Tsitsipas continue to advance steadily in this Roland Garros 2021. After beating Daniil Medvedev In straight sets, the Hellenic player is already in the semifinals, and with this achievement he reached a statistic that speaks very well of his progression and maturation as a player: since 2003, only two tennis players outside the ‘big 4’ had managed to sneak into three consecutive Grand Slam semi-finals (David Ferrer and Stanislas Wawrinka). Well, Tsitsipas became the third on this list, having reached this stage at Roland Garros 2020, Australian Open 2021 and in this edition of the Parisian ‘major’.

Non-Big 4 players to reach three consecutive Grand Slam semifinals since 2003: • David Ferrer (USE 12, AO 13, RG 13) • Stan Wawrinka (USE 16, AO 17, RG 17) • Stefanos Tsitsipas (RG 20, AO 21, RG 21) End of list – Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) June 8, 2021