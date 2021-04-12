The ‘impossible’ challenge in F1 – F1 – Autobild.es

The Murcian pilot Pedro Acosta surprised in the past Doha Motorcycle Grand Prix with an unexpected victory from the pit-lane, in his second race in the Moto 3 championship. It was a real feat, which helped him to gain a foothold in the media around the world and to become the leader of the championship. We have seen how this has happened in Motorcycling, but has it ever happened in Formula 1? Look at what Sebastian Vettel did in 2012.

Where to see Formula 1 in 2021? Every options

VIDEO: Sebastian Vettel has fun with an Aston Martin DBX

If we take a look at the statistics of the history of Formula 1, the victory that has been achieved coming from the rear in a queen category was the one achieved by the British John watson at the 1983 Western Grand Prix of the United States. Mclaren He started from 22nd position at the Long Beach Circuit and achieved victory – his last in F1 – ahead of his teammate, Niki Lauda, who had started right behind him, in a bumpy race in which only three cars finished without being doubled.

But Pedro Acosta he did it from further back in Moto 3. The man from Mazarron had to start from the pit-lane, after being sanctioned by Race Direction for driving excessively slowly in practice. Therefore, Acosta sailo from the pit lane, and take the start when the rest of the drivers had already done it. Along with him he had up to six pilots, also sanctioned, and Acosta occupied the second position within the pit-lane. Anyone would have said he had no chance of victory, but he came back and did it.

John Watson in Long Beach in 1983

In the Formula 1 It is much more complicated, because overtaking is not an easy task, and the greater width of the car compared to the motorcycle adds that the premier category of motorsports competes on circuits where overtaking is very complicated and, if that were not enough, the current regulations aerodynamics makes it very difficult for drivers to follow each other.

Vettel and Hamilton, from the pit lane to the podium

Despite this, there are some similar cases, which did not end in victory but did end on the podium. At the 2012 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, for example, Sebastian Vettel he was excluded from qualifying for breaking the rule of finishing the session with enough fuel to return to the pits. In the race he started from the pit lane and finished on the podium, third, and only four seconds from the victory. A key result to end up winning that F1 World Cup, in which he only beat Fernando Alonso (he was second in Abu Dhabi) by three points.

Two years later, Lewis Hamilton had to make a similar comeback after suffering an engine problem in qualifying for the Hungarian GP. The Briton started from the pit lane and took the podium in third position. Despite the difficulty to overtake on the Budapest track, Lewis even managed to overtake his teammate Nico Rosberg, with which the title of that season was played.

Image: Motorsport Images