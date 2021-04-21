“The important thing now is that we rebuild the unit”

04/21/2021

The UEFA President, Aleksander ceferin, welcomed the news that more clubs have withdrawn from the Super League spin-off project, after all the English have done so, and assured that “the important thing now is to rebuild the unity that the game enjoyed before this”.

“I said yesterday that it is admirable to admit a mistake and these clubs made a big mistake. But now they have returned to the fold and I know they have a lot to offer, not only to our competitions, but to all of European football,” he said after applauding the withdrawal. of the six English teams.

Ceferin He assured that “the important thing now is that we move forward, rebuild the unity that the game enjoyed before this and move forward together,” in a statement sent by UEFA.

During the night and early morning the English clubs, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, announced their withdrawal from the Super League, announced late on the 18th.

After this, the other six founding teams, the Spanish Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona, ​​and the Italians Juventus, Inter Milan and Milan, announced that they are continuing with the project.