“The important thing is that we have managed to put the team where it deserves”

06/16/2021 at 1:02 AM CEST

.

The Barça player Niko Mirotic assured, after winning the Endesa League against Real Madrid in two games, that the most important thing of the season for the Catalan team is “put the team where it deserves“.

“This is Barça. The most important thing is that we have managed to put the team where it deserves, fighting for the maximum, for each title. In the end we have achieved two (Copa del Rey and Liga), next year for more“, said the chosen best player of the final in the microphones of Vamos.

Mirotic said he was “happy” to have won the title in front of his family and the Palau Blaugrana audience, who “deserves it”.

“To all these people here who love and support me, I can only give my best. It was a great effort from teammates and staff“, he described.