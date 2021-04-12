The important reason why Meghan Markle will not attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

Although the news has already come out about who will be the new Duke of Edinburgh, the truth is that Prince Felipe, who died last Friday at the age of 99, is still very present in the hearts and thoughts of his family. In fact, the funeral has not yet taken place, of which practically all the details are already known, starting because It will be held even marked by the pandemic next Saturday, April 17 and that it will also have an important absence: that of Meghan Markle.

In this case it may have been interesting to make yellowish among certain British newspapers with which the Dukes of Sussex have their pluses and minuses, but the reason why Prince Harry landed unaccompanied at Heathrow Airport, outside London, to attend only the funeral, where he will have the same detail with his grandfather that he had with him and his brother Guillermo at the funeral of Lady Di, is more than understandable. And it even makes their presence truly impossible.

It is not only that the maximum number of attendees to the event is 30 people, but something as simple as that Meghan’s advanced state of pregnancy prevents her from making such a long trip (which in total would be just over ten hours of flight if done nonstop).

In fact, the exam has not received permission from her doctor, as revealed by sources close to the Dukes of Sussex, who say that the doctor has not seen anything safe for the baby to be so long at such a height but that she has done everything possible to travel with her husband at such difficult times, given that one of the unofficial biographers of the British royal family, Omid Scobie, told ET, “[Harry] He was very close to his grandfather and his passing must have been extremely difficult for him. “

Also, since it is stipulated that the girl you are expecting will arrive in late spring or early summer, that means that Meghan is about six or six and a half months, id est, in the third trimester, where transoceanic flights are not recommended.

In this way, both she and little Archie have stayed in Los Angeles while, after a year of leaving the UK, Prince Harry has returned alone to his native country, although it is not expected that there will be any reproach between them these days despite the quarrels since they have a bigger and more important matter to deal with, such as the duel for Prince Felipe.