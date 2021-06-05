The important day of Eleanor and Sofia

Leonor and Sofía on the day of the confirmation of the heir to the throne. (Photo: Sergio R MorenoGTRES)

This Saturday, June 5, World Environment Day, is marked in red on the agenda of the Royal Household: Infanta Leonor and Princess Sofía participate for the first time alone, without their parents, in an official act. The daughters of Felipe and Letizia have agreed to be part of the closing ceremony of the # UnÁrbolporEuropa campaign that arose from the initiative of the youth association Equipo Europa, under the protection of the European Parliament.

The appointment will be at seven in the afternoon in the Madrid town of Montejo de la Sierra, specifically in Hayedo de Montejo, one of the most important natural spaces in our country, declared a Biosphere Reserve.

Along with Leonor and Sofía will be another 35 children -16 of them from other European countries-, chosen as a symbol of the European Union’s commitment to the environment and biodoversity.

The event, which will last for an hour and a half, will be held behind closed doors, after the last visitors leave this protected space. After the pertinent family photo, the boys and girls will divide, following the sanitary protocol, to tour the park – if the threat of rain allows it – where specialized monitors will explain the value of this space, the southernmost beech forest in Europe.

After completing the itinerary, the young people will divide into six groups — Leonor and Sofía will be part of different groups — to go to the esplanade where the symbolic planting of trees, five beeches and a yew will take place.

Sofia takes over?

This will be the debut without the expert company of her parents for the Infanta Sofía in a public act. Just a few weeks ago …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.