The important change that will make Albert Park a circuit 5 seconds faster

The Albert Park circuit in Melbourne is undergoing its greatest transformation since it debuted on the Formula 1 calendar in 1996. The Australian circuit will be much faster from this year.

One of the most iconic circuits on the Formula 1 calendar, the Albert park from the Australian city of Melbourne, is in the midst of a process of updating its route with which the organizers intend to create more opportunities for overtaking, as well as faster and more competitive races.

In total, seven curves are being modified, two of them being completely eliminated in time for the celebration of the Australian Grand Prix from 19 to 21 November this year.

And, as a result of the anticipated changes, lap times are expected to be reduced by about five seconds, thereby raising average speeds by approximately 15 km / h.

The 9/10 chicane, eliminated

The most relevant change in the circuit will be the removal of the chicane formed by turns 9 and 10, which preceded the fastest point on the circuit. Instead, a deep stretch is created with possibility of using DRS and ending at the lightning fast 11/12 chicane, which will now be even more challenging.

There will also be an extension of the runway in the curves 1, 3 and 6, while turns 13 and 15 will see the superelevation altered to allow multiple lines. The widening of the track at Turn 6, meanwhile, will dramatically increase speeds at that point, from the current speed of around 149 km / h to 219 km / h.

General plan of the modification of the Albert Park layout.

As a result of all this, it is expected that the average time per lap in qualifying will go to one minute and 15 seconds.

Organizers are also taking the opportunity to add new locations for corporate suites, grandstands and fan zones in general admission. Ecological benefits are also planned, with a 4,000 m2 increase in the parks around Lake Albert Park, as well as better infrastructure for cycling.

Video detailing the works of Albert Park.

“These changes go in the direction of what we want,” he said. Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren driver. “Better races, more battles, the changes are going to push us towards that.”

“With these cars, the changes should help a lot, but from 2022, if next year fulfills all that it promises, then coming to a circuit like Albert Park should generate an incredible show »Ricciardo concluded.