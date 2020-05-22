In April, the 2020 Census began throughout the country, which has been stopped due to the coronavirus crisis. Community activists in Atlanta speak to MundoHispánico about the importance of being counted. The questions that make up the 2020 Census form do not refer to immigration status, they recall.

MundoHispánico, committed to the well-being of the Latino and Hispanic community of the state of Georgia, calls for them to participate in the 2020 Census, reminding them that it is vital to be able to meet the needs and, based on them, seek possible solutions for a better quality of lifetime.

In dialogue with María Alejandra Bastidas, vice president of Content for MundoHispánico, Gigi Pedraza, executive director of the Latino Community Fund, stated that only 80% of the population received the form to complete the 2020 Census in the state of Georgia, due to to the coronavirus crisis.

However, after Governor Brian Kemp authorized the reopening of some businesses, the Census offices will also resume their activities to continue the counting process and find out the exact number of individuals that currently exists.

Census: Metro Atlanta packed on 730,000 more residents in nine years https://t.co/SzgxEZoCYO – Curbed Atlanta (@CurbedAtlanta) March 31, 2020

“We have time until October 31 to respond to the 2020 Census. Census activities are being reactivated, the 20% who had not received the letters and / or forms are already receiving it by mail,” said Pedraza.

Gigi Pedraza also stated that the Census offices are re-hiring and training staff, and it is expected that by August this team will return to the field of action and knock on doors in homes that have not yet completed the Census.

According to the executive director of the Latino Community Fund, less than 70% of the Latino population participated in the Census conducted in 2010, while in the current Census, which has not yet closed, Latinos in the Georgia community represent lower numbers than ten years ago.

Among the consequences for Latinos of not participating in the 2020 Census are that there is no space for their children in schools, lack of toilets, books, and even teachers or professionals in schools who speak the Spanish language and who can communicate with the parents of the students.

Another vital example that reflects the negative consequences of not participating in the Census is the current situation represented by the coronavirus pandemic.

If the exact number of the population is unknown, there is no way of knowing the amount of medical supplies and even medical tests or studies that a community needs.

Given the situation facing the country where many international flights have been suspended, if there is a visiting family member at the home of a Georgian resident and it is very likely that they will stay for a long time while the case of the pandemic is regulated, this family member should be included in the count.

“If you have to call an ambulance for that family member or a vaccine, those supplies will leave here, so they must count that cousin, aunt, grandmother, any family member,” Pedraza said.

The questions that make up the 2020 Census form do not refer to the immigration status of each individual, nor does it inquire about their economic income, whether they are employed or not.

The relevant information is to know the number of people residing in each house and their country of origin to know their nationality, and the most important thing is that all the information contained in the form is confidential.

For more information in Spanish about the 2020 Census, those interested can contact 844-468-2020. You can also visit the website www.my2020census.gov.