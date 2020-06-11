Inclusion is an agenda item that has been gaining more and more importance and importance among people’s conversations, but also among those who make final decisions. in different sectors, one of them, entertainment.

It only takes a look at the history to realize that On the big and small screen, stories have almost always been told from perspectives that cater to the notions of a white man’s social, cultural, political, and economic reality. In this way, versions of femininity told by men were told, or, history was portrayed from the perspective of the conquerors, not the conquered.

During decades, television and cinema underwent a unique review of society. And beware, this does not mean that it has always been wrong, but rather that it lacked diversity of opinions, stories and perspectives defined by women, people with different skin colors, people with disabilities and those who represent sexual diversity. within the LGBT + community.

The LGBT + community has struggled for years to make their rights visible, and this is partly because it is one of the minorities that has had less representation in the film and television industry., and for this reason (especially with television, which is one of the most important mass media), is that they have been left out of the collective understanding.

Two years ago, director Rupert Sanders, known for Snow White and the Hunter, signed Scarlett Johansson to play Dante “Tex” Gill, a transgender man. The LGBT + community asked the question: Why not sign a transgender actress or actor to play a transgender character?

The question opened a strong debate in Hollywood. On the one hand, an actress or actor has the qualities to interpret characters representative of their own reality. Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger, straight actors, brought to life two gay cowboys at Ang Lee’s Brokeback Mountain, and received recognition for their portrayal.

However, The chances of an openly gay actor starring in such a large production were slim. And this is the problem.

Slowly, minorities and groups without representation have been included in large productions. For example, John Krasinski, director of A Quiet Place, chose Millicent Simmonds, a deaf actress who plays a teenage girl deprived of hearing, as part of her cast.

Some productions for television such as Orange is the New Black, had in its cast the actress Laverne Cox in the character of Sophia, a transsexual woman. And at the same time, other productions have integrated characters that represent the enormous sexual diversity as Eric Effiong in Sex Education, Lito Rodríguez from Sense8, or Robin Buckley from Stranger Things, or the character of a transgender woman in Dark, among others.

Trans childhoods

The representation of the LGBT + community in television and cinema is of utmost importance for an understanding of the spectrum of sexual diversity. As part of Gay Pride month, Netflix, in collaboration with GLAAD (the Alliance of Gays and Lesbians Against Defamation), conducted a survey in Mexico and Latin America to find out how much information is there on the subject and how is it that some characters in the community have impacted their perception.

In accordance with 74 percent of Mexican respondents, watching a series or movie with LGBT + characters, “gave them a better understanding of the people who are part of the community”At the same time, it allowed them to better relate to someone from the same community.

87 percent of Mexicans who participated in the survey, feel that the series and movies more accurately reflect the community unlike some years ago. 72 percent of those who participated in the study said that these productions They helped their families better understand the spectrum.

These data reflect that There are advances in the representation and inclusion of sexual diversity, but the reality is that much remains to be done. It’s not just about representation, but also that dBehind the productions, there are people who are part of the LGBT community and that they themselves be the ones to write, produce, and star in stories that are more objective, real, to promote inclusion.