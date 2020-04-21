Every day, thousands of websites are created on the Internet by people and companies with the most varied goals – selling, attracting customers, informing, promoting a new product or a new service, for example.

On the other hand, a huge number of pages are abandoned or do not bring the results expected by a number of factors. Among them, the most important and recurring is the lack of rich and updated content.

Importance of rich content for a website

When a website on the Internet has rich, quality and relevant content, people have reasons to access it, consume what they want and even become customers.

I would say an old saying in content marketing that says: “Content is King”.

It is important to understand the real importance of content and how it can impact any project.

1. Inform the public

One of the main objectives of a content is to inform the company’s target audience. For example, a dentist website can work with topics related to this area, such as tips, prevention and clarifications about dental treatments.

This will allow, among other things, that people who seek to resolve a doubt, for example, feel attracted to seek more information personally and start their treatment.

2. Help with ranking

Google is the largest and most used search engine, so it is sure that the customer will be there.

Therefore, when creating rich and updated content the site will be better positioned and will be able to appear among the main ones on the subject, increasing the chances of being seen by those who are interested.

Ranking covers a number of factors, such as the correct use of keywords, website optimization, SEO and the use of CTA’s. However, the basis of everything that will follow is quality content.

3. Disclosure on social networks

Social networks are excellent tools to attract people. Example: a company sells car stereos and on the website there is a section with blog posts on how to choose the best and ensure the best maintenance.

When people like what they saw and share it on social networks, the chances of attracting others who are also looking for such information are greater. And the more visitors, the greater the opportunities to attract customers.

4. Generate conversion

In most cases, the idea behind a website is to win new customers, so everything that is offered there, in terms of content, has that as the ultimate goal.

When creating rich and important content for people, there will be much more confidence and security in purchasing the product or service that is being offered, as they feel authority in the matter. This is called conversion, that is, the decision making of the visitor who turns him into a customer.

5. Content is the basis of any strategy

Any action on a website will need content: launching a campaign, announcing a new product, the services offered in the office, the news that will be presented soon, among other ideas.

In other words, it is the content behind the blog posts, the shares on social networks, the most used keywords, the building of online reputation and the optimization of pages.

Therefore, content marketing is the basis of any digital marketing strategy. It is the vein responsible for taking the “blood” and maintaining the health of the online business.

Putting it in kids

The importance of rich content is indisputable. It is he who will differentiate a site from thousands of others, which will make the business stand out while others are forgotten. So it is best to start now.

Eighty (https://www.eighty.com.br) offers original content production service on demand with integration in social networks.

