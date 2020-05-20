This is because many companies rely on face-to-face training and continuing education methods on their workforce. These organizations need to look for alternatives to continue training their teams. Online education can definitely solve this big problem for managers, who no longer want to waste time and resources with this quarantine.

Online learning platforms can provide employees with a sense of relative normality during the pandemic. A distance learning system can be very efficient, because in addition to replacing the routine training process, it can increase the scope of these activities and enable the training of employees who are further away from offices and branches.

With an online learning system, there are virtually no limitations on keeping the team up to date on production processes, regulations, protocols and any other information the team needs to carry out its work within the company.

In addition, and in this specific case, online training platforms can also keep employees working from home and informed about the best public health practices, which are currently critical to maintaining the integrity and life of the workforce.

The unexpected switch to an online learning system can be complicated for employees who are used to classroom-based training and development activities. To address this, companies that provide online learning systems offer a variety of support materials and tools that facilitate the transition and enhance human resources and talents.

Companies like D2L, with more than 20 years of experience in the industry, help organizations make the transition to a fully online training system. These platforms will always be ready to work when the quarantine is over, that is, in semi-presential course schemes, so that organizations incorporate the most innovative and advanced tools in their traditional operational schemes.

It is essential that the entire productive sector understands that it is possible to implement learning and training structures that can work anywhere, anytime. Now, more than ever, it is important to develop learning and development plans to deal with these types of emergencies that force office closings.

To make the crisis less costly, companies must deploy online platforms that provide their employees with the facility to stay connected and learn in person through their devices. Learning and training can continue without interruption, with a constant flow of information that allows assessment and feedback to managers. Training does not need to be quarantined.

