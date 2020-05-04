In the current era of digital technology, private or governmental organizations essentially depend on the availability of information as long as possible.

The IT Specialist, Ivan Carneiro da Cunha Neto, says that one of the pillars of this technological area is the database environments, which try to ensure that essential services such as air traffic monitoring, instant payments, hospital services, e-commerce, postal services, banking, public security, call centers, among many others, are not subject to interruptions, which cause enormous inconvenience. “Because of this, we see the importance of maintaining online services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

To ensure continuity of services, the specialist points out challenges such as the planning and implementation of both high availability solutions and the recovery of information stored in databases (HR – High Availability / DR – Disaster Recovery). “High availability is based on maintaining an environment where hardware and software resources use technology mechanisms that provide resilience to hardware, software, power failure and any other factor that relates to infrastructure resources. DR (Disaster Recovery or disaster recovery plan), is a set of techniques and activities that aim to prevent, in the event of disasters, the loss of data and guarantee the restoration of the company’s operation in a pre-determined time as soon as possible “.

Ivan states that when conducting a survey for the purpose of planning a contingency infrastructure environment, there are two main requirements that must be evaluated to develop an environment with HR / DR solutions. They are: Recovery Point Objective (RPO) x Recovery Time Objective (RTO), which concern how much data can be maintained, even in the event of a catastrophic failure, in a situation of disaster recovery. “An easy situation to imagine is whether this situation occurs with the stock exchange system, in which microseconds are extremely relevant to the business under penalty of significant losses” exemplifies.

Among many other cases, Neto recalls the companies that kept their Datacenters in the Twin Towers, in the USA and had irreparable losses after the 9/11 episode.

Because of these situations, the DR concept has become of significant importance in the contingency solution of technology resources and large companies, with the objective of preserving the full functioning of the systems started to use it.

“In Brazil, one of the largest banks developed a solution with Microsoft SQL Server resources, at the time, where data is kept synchronized between different datacenters with continuous data replication”. The Specialist who actively participated in the project declares that the differential was to have created the infrastructure with a robust solution that had as a premise the availability of 99.99% of annual uptime. The scope of the planned architecture proposed the replication of resources in two different datacenters with geographically distributed layout, with a distance of 20km between them. The process was gaining updates and made it possible to add more replicas to increase the availability and functionality of the portal.

“The success of this project and many others is the healthy ability to plan and maintain the availability of its database”, concludes Ivan.

