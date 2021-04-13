The importance of music: it shapes our brain and “is necessary for survival”

It provokes reactions comparable to those that generate pleasant stimuli necessary for our survival, such as food or sex

The melody, the key to producing a memorable effect

Hundreds of people congregate in a audience to listen to the performance of a music group. The songs that make up the concert program are varied, with different melodies, rhythms or harmonies. Yes, at that time, the behavior will be studied that has the brain of the people who are gathered, we would check how the amygdala, which is part of the limbic system, responsible for activating emotional mechanisms, would be triggering physiological changes or responses of the autonomic nervous system such as heart rate, respiratory control, sweating, piloerection, before consciously processing the musical information itself.

An effect that according to, Yerko Petar Ivanovic-Barbeito, a clinical neurologist at the Hospital Universitario de Canarias, composer, pianist and member of the Fundación Cultura en Vena, it happens because “the brain is a dynamic organ and each act we perform changes it, each routine shapes it. Music is great ally of neuroplasticity and an example of this is the great difference between the activation of brain areas and the density of connections between these areas in a musician versus a person who is not ”.

Margarita Moreno Montoya, a professor at the University of Almería, also gives great importance to the sense of hearing in the effects that music has on our brain. “It is a sense that develops from pregnancy, and is connected to the limbic system. From this early stage, music can have an impact by activating our brain. It has been shown that brain activation can have plastic effects and modulate it. However, the scope of these changes is still under study, since there are many individual differences, ”explains Moreno Montoya.

The social and biological function of music

And it is that music is a biological trait, inherent to the human being, but also of many animals. The doctor Marta Ochoa, Head of the Neurology Service of HM Hospitales de Madrid, assures that “most of the people have the capacity to perceive and produce music innately, without any training. It is one more form of communication, a non-verbal acoustic communication. Let’s not forget that singing, the voice, is a “musical” instrument, a device capable of producing music ”. In addition, continues this expert in neurology, “It is necessary for survival. Music provokes reactions comparable to those generated by stimuli that are pleasant and necessary for our survival, such as food or sex. It has a fundamental role in social cohesion ”.

But not all music is perceived by our brain in the same way and it is because they enter into I play the emotions, both positive (pleasant) and negative (unpleasant). According to Dr. Marta Ochoa, “the music that is pleasant are those in which the relationship between vibratory frequencies is simple, consonant or harmonic sounds, probably because they are the ones that predominate in natural environments ”.

Consonance and dissonance

This happens, in his opinion, because “the consonant chords they activate different areas of the brain than dissonant ones and, therefore, provoke different emotions in us, since each area of ​​the brain produces different neurotransmitters or substances that produce different effects. For example, music that is pleasant stimulates the nucleus accumbens and the anterior insula, which increase the dopamine, a substance that gives us pleasure and activates the reward system ”. This circumstance is also joined by the cultural role since, according to this doctor, “in Western culture the sounds dissonant are perceived as unpleasant, but in oriental music this is not always the case”.

Within the brain systems that are involved in music processing, the nucleus accumbens plays an essential role, says Dr. Yerko Petar Ivanovic-Barbeito, “because it is found in the deepest part of our brain; namely, the most primitive evolutionarily speaking, and it is responsible for the addictive behavior, closely linked to the feeling of gratification, of reward. This structure is what makes us listen to our favorite song obsessively over and over again ”.

In addition to the limbic system, the head of the Neurology Service of HM Hospitales de Madrid adds that in music and in its execution, “the visual (reading a score), motor (playing), sensitive, coordination (keeping rhythm), hippocampus (remember the work), limbic system that is the one that modulates the emotions, the pathways that control our corporal perception and, of course, the auditory pathways ”. Musical performance, adds this expert, “produces an increase in the size of the corpus callosum, which is the structure that communicates the pathways of the two cerebral hemispheres ”.

The melody

If we talk about those essential ingredients that should be part of a musical melody so that it is pleasing to our brain, the tenor Manuel Zapata the melody stands out. “Nature is full of melodies. You only have to hear a bird sing to know that the melody is directly connected to the human being. And that to move a piece of music most of the time there has to be a good melody. Good melodies are also very memorable and we see that in the great songs that remain over time, ”says the tenor.

The role of music in our life is absolutely essential. It is present in our daily lives throughout our entire existence and, on many occasions, directly associated with intimate and personal events such as when we fall in love, in a meeting with friends, when we listen to a song one winter afternoon or when we hear a humming melody to our mother. Manuel Zapata maintains that “Music is the only one of the arts that always accompanies us. We begin to create it with our hearts from approximately the eighth week of gestation in our mother’s womb and it walks with us until we leave this world. I always make this reflection: How difficult it is to imagine a single day without music! Without a melody in a series, without a lead in a newscast, without a jingle in an advertisement, without absolutely no music. It would leave the human being on the brink of madness ”.

The healing effect of music

Because music has a healing effect. Something that we have recently seen in the images, widely disseminated both on social networks and on television, of a Spanish dancer who suffered from Alzheimer’s and who began to move her arms as if she were performing her dance when listening to The Swan Lake. This was possible because, according to the composer and pianist Yerko-Petar Ivanovic Barbeito, “the areas related to musical processing are partially preserved despite the disease, something demonstrated in functional and metabolic studies of brain neuroimaging ”.

Favorite musical works or songs temporarily transport us because, according to the aforementioned composer and pianist, these sounds conjure up complementary emotional perceptions: “The neuronal substrate of emotion (limbic system), reward / addiction (nucleus accumbens), responses ordered from the central nervous system of the autonomic nervous system (the amygdala and the insula) and the supplementary motor areas ”. Therefore, this expert concludes, “the old neural highways that made this dancer fly, with the music of Tchaikovsky -60 years ago-, they once again had the electricity and the feeling that so deeply marked this artist ”.