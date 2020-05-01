April 30 –as well as being children’s day– will be remembered by many as a sad day, a rainy and gray day, because the great Mexican singer-songwriter Óscar Chávez died at the age of 85 after being hospitalized the night of April 29 at Hospital November 20 for some symptoms related to the coronavirus, taking with him a whole stage of music in our country.

Known as the Mayor Greater Caiphan ’, Chávez was an icon in music and cinema in Mexico, unintentionally inspiring a lot of generations with his songs and appearances in the seventh art. Immediately many musicians and public figures spoke out before this, However, very few measure the size of a loss as great as that of this true artist..

Óscar was born on March 20, 1935 in the Portales neighborhood of Mexico City, but he spent much of his life living among the streets of the Santa María La Ribera neighborhood in the north of the city. From a very young age he knew that his vocation was in art, so he decided to study at the Theater School of the National Institute of Fine Arts and even entered the National Autonomous University of Mexico, places where his ideals were formed and forged.

Music always accompanied him and many times he flirted with him, but it wouldn’t be until 60 when I would start taking it seriously. In 1963 he released his first album, Herencia Lírica Mexicana Vol. 1, with which he began to make a name and a style, adopting the romantic song with political charge and with touches of satire, taking it to the new generations as a new way of telling what was happening in society, a kind of modern Chava Flores.

See on YouTube

But life would completely change him three years later. In 1966 he was invited to participate in the film Los Caifanes Juan Ibáñez, where he played The Styles – and later baptized as El Caifán Mayor -. Thanks to this tape, received the greatest prizes than any in our country dreams of winning one day, the Ariel and the Silver Goddess.

Without knowing it, This film quickly became a cult classic and would later take on the nickname of its iconic character.. Besides the cinema also participated in some plays such as A Solid Home or Ventura Allende by Elena Garro and Colloquio Nocturno by Durremat and recorded radio-theater programs for Radio UNAM, reciting poems by Sister Juan Inés de la Cruz and Amado Nervo.

Speaking in particular of music, his compositions as we said before, were somewhat inspired by romanticism, in the daily life and feelings that we have when walking on this planet. However is best known for his protest songs, with which for years he complained about the government in turn and the ideas of the right, This was very clear in topics such as “La Casita”, where it showed the great inequality that exists in Mexico.

Thanks to this peculiar style that he had, as well as the almost 50 albums he recorded throughout his career, he managed to earn a place in the heart of the Mexican public. Óscar Chávez was always accompanied by the Los Morales trio, but over the years he managed to work with great contemporary musicians such as Chamín Correa, the Rincón brothers, Guillermo Velázquez, the Rincón brothers, Tehua and many more.

See on YouTube

Throughout his extensive career he managed to step on the largest stages that could be opened, As the OTI Festival, the Palace of Fine Arts, the Polyforum Siqueiros and some more from around the world such as the Varadero Festival and in the Palace of Fine Arts of Cuba, in Plaza Colón in Madrid, Spain and many more, where it managed to conquer the public.

Barely last year he played at the Vive Latino festival, where in addition to accompanying Caifanes (who were inspired by his movie to name the band like this) He gave one of the most memorable performances of the entire musical day, with thousands of people of all generations surrendering to him.

The importance of Óscar Chávez in Mexican culture is so important that in July 2019 it was recognized by the Secretary of Culture of Mexico City as the city’s Living Cultural Heritage. For the enormous work he did in composing so many songs that became classics of our country.

Maybe he’s physically gone, but he will continue to live through his songs, those films where he adorned us with his performances and above all with his attitude towards life, making us see that in this world there is love but also injustices and we must learn to live with both until a real change is made. Through him we learned this and much more …

See on YouTube

