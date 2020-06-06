No one can deny that all Mexicans know themselves “Cielito Lindo” and that, where there are two Mexicans – and sometimes only one is enough – and they have the slightest pretext, they throw themselves as if life were to sing it to them, the same if it comes a Pope of Rome that if it is necessary to rescue someone from some collapse. It does not matter if it is because the compadre arrived from a very long two-week trip to Los Cabos that if they were already kicked out of the wedding that has an hour that ended, because all those things are part of the Mexican, large and small.

There is music like that, which is sung because it represents something, and particularly some songs that keep moments and values; some that correspond to certain sectors of society or a certain culture. “Amazing grace” does not say the same to an American as it does to a Mexican.

Some tunes lead us to chains of memories and become complex messages for those who know how to read them as “Moon River”, which takes us back to Audrey Hepburn and from there to the resistance during the Second World War or “Breakfast at Tiffany” and from there to the best times of Hollywood and Truman Capote and from there, in short, to literature. Endless chains of notes that are already embedded in the memory of Western culture.

Some songs reach levels, let’s say, mythological. They are not many, but they bring with them the hidden flavor of distant times with all the burden of its history, they transcend language because it is the least important of its lyrics, but its protected images, its texture of the ancient and valuable; songs that are worth more for their myth than for their own musical form. You do not need to know Paris to feel the city when “La vie en rose” resounds, its power of evocation is such that it can even invent memories and build sensations that have not been experienced, from its dramatic burden to the weight of the history of its interpreter , it is such that the song is a literature in itself.

France, around 1947, has nothing left but the dignity of those who resisted; His participation in World War II began as a chain of hopeless mistakes, Daladier and Petain, were the mark of disgrace and dislocation in the face of a glorious resistance that had driven the Nazis from Paris street by street, which had seized the towns and that he had heroically prepared the ground for D-day to be possible. Édith Piaf was among those victors, along with Jean Moulin and the free French of DeGaulle. The light city is still off, it is not yet resurrected, but that immense voice contained in the body of a tiny woman has won the street, It is true that it has been a long time since she has had to do the coffee round to earn her bread, the existentialists have already welcomed her to make her voice and music; she, the nightingale, has become so young in a living myth that, even after death, she despises the historical research that is done on her and the precise data do not reach the greatness of what she and others said about herself.

In that year, Édith brings a tune to her head that goes round and round, she cannot free herself from it but, since she has no idea of ​​the art and technique of composition, she has to approach her leading composer , her friend Marguerite Monnot. But the mother of many of Piaf’s great successes, this time, has not corresponded to the emotion of the singer; he just didn’t like the tune. Louis Guglielmi, on the contrary, heard Piaf hum his composition and was the first to be electrified, completed, arranged and polished what the muse of the streets was sprouting and the song was released with the signature of both. The success was resounding since he left the recording studio.

Guglielmi had realized the secret, there is that subtle melancholy of the Parisian streets in the middle of the afternoon that were just coming back to life, was the claim of the woman in the street who has nothing left but the consolation of the arms of the man she loves, it was the story, at last, of the woman who was the Paris of the resistance, the resistant Paris, who rose from her defeats and her horrors to appear thus, again, alive and honoring her “Fluctuat net mergitur” crest, she it shakes but does not sink, referring to the Seine river ship that always arrives at its destination.

Piaf always said it, her voice was that of those who did not have it, of the anonymous men and women of the day-to-day life of her capital, who longed for nothing but coffee or the afternoon drink after the day, which They could come home with a loaf of bread and have dinner with their children and know that the next day they would all be there again.

In 1947, Édith Piaf went on a tour of the United States, it was the sensation and the madness, years later, she affirmed that she had not been particularly seduced by New York, perhaps because the Big Apple, then more than ever, was the anti-Paris , the city that had not suffered from siege or hunger, that had remained intact during the hard years of the invasion and that remained as an always young and attractive girl, while the Parisian boulevards showed beauty of the old lady, yes , but eternally beautiful and full of mysteries, seductive and sensual: the French claimed the right to rebuild from pain and hopeHe returned to the traditional values ​​of his homeland but at the same time he did so by translating them in terms of the universal expression of love language. There was no escape from the formula, the song had become the popular anthem of France that, like its capital, does not sink.