The importance of investing in climate impact in a post-covid world

Let’s resurrect ‘Homo sapiens’ to survive the pandemic, climate change and the future

TELOS If this coronavirus is teaching us anything in its worldwide expansion, it is that we are mortal, small, and very little needed by the natural world. It breathes more freely and calmly without us, expanding without worry until we are almost hidden during the different interplanetary confinements. What this tiny and extremely dangerous virus is giving us is awareness, awareness of finitude. It re-positions us as a species in the starting box from which we should never have left, the primitive and archaic situation of being one more living being, with no greater or lesser importance than others. This immense and unpleasant sensation of suddenly discovering that no matter how much we hide under our supposed technological supremacy over the environment, of our real and artificial intelligence, we are nothing more than vulnerable and insignificant beings has suddenly struck our foundations, our epistemological base, our way of being and being in the world. The arrogance with which some governments and institutions have minimized the calculation of the consequences of the pandemic is being devastating. Global citizens, more connected than ever, impassively contemplate the advance of the virus, oscillating between being Homo digitalis, thinking and informed, or Homos absorbed in more or less banal multimedia contents that move incessantly and on demand on their screens. An ideal time for change Now more than ever, we must rethink our position in the world and act accordingly. Changing it is possible not only by reinforcing our ideology or our solidarity, but also by imposing a new model of global society, based on equality, balance, sustainability and respect (and not from the exploitative superiority of the planet and its diversity as we have been doing since the first industrial revolution). It is taking the step or running the risk of becoming extinct as a species. It is to return to being cavemen sapiens sapiens that in the middle of the ice age were able to survive their Neanderthal contemporaries with their collaborative spirit, uniting populations and knowledge and fleeing the isolationism of the latter. How we will achieve it is everyone’s business. The road will not be easy, but it will or will not be, there is no going back. In this interplanetary change, the action must pass to civil society, only the weight of the majority will succeed in changing the inoperative structures and the oligarchies of power to turn them into something productive and sustainable at the same time. Today’s millennials, who will be the society of the future, have taken note: technology is at our service, to use it, not to let a few control our lives. Because, how are we going to be willing to give up a little privacy in, for example, covid-19 applications, if we are contemplating the ineffable use that the few global technology providers make of it? If social media is controlled by a handful of large companies and only China has control, not over its subjects, but over the world’s mineral reserves that make all of our smart devices possible, how can we practically leave it in their hands? our lives? Isn’t that similar to the world predicted by Orson Wells in his legendary 1984? While Europeans contemplate the inability of the EU to give a unitary and joint response to the unleashed crisis and to design common protocols of action to stop the unstoppable advance of the virus, North Americans begin to think that their undeniable American dream is nothing more than a a mirage for the vast majority of its citizens, no longer for the distant and alien Third World. The geopolitical chessboard of the world moves unpredictably from the west to the east of the globe. The purely structural north-south inequality of regimes of all kinds and conditions is exposed. It is then that democracies falter and countries take refuge in their own systems, entrenched behind their borders. In a word, we are retreating before an invisible enemy instead of taking advantage of the opportunity that the conjuncture of the pandemic offers us for dialogue and to do to change the current global status quo, taking it towards more democratic and participatory courses. The thinking revolution Today’s civil society must make itself heard and in this, the role of universities as representatives of world knowledge is key. Thinkers have to speak. It is no longer a question of hitting the table, or making revolutions in the old way, but rather making a single revolution, a silent revolution: the thinking revolution. It has become clear that scientific knowledge is not enough, that technological supremacy alone is not enough to stop the pandemic. It has also become clear that the political class is not, as a general rule, up to the knowledge that its society possesses and that, with few exceptions, containment measures are more political than social measures. Measures more focused almost always on the short-termism of their own political views for the future than on the long-termism that the situation demands; because we are risking our lives, not our own, but that of our own species. It is time to give back to Caesar what belongs to Caesar, only this time not to grant it to the Great Dictator – he may bear the flag he carries – but to give back to the people what belongs to them, the government of their lives, the good government , in the purest Aristotelian sense. The utopia of a fairer and more balanced society, which puts the ethics of responsibility first and contains the danger of technoscience and biotechnology in the hands of a few companies and industries and a few politicians incapable of reaching a balance, much less a government worldwide, it is here, at our fingertips. Never before has an experience shaken the world on a planetary scale in such an interconnected way. Covid-19 offers us a unique opportunity to change the world, in which scientists are called to be promoters. It is time to leave the classroom and jump onto the grass of the playing field. In that silent assault on power that leads us all to the reflection of a plausible silent revolution, universities, research institutions and all scientists have a role to play and especially the humanistic disciplines, which must act as repulsive and as arbitrators. Resurrect Homo sapiens sapiens The philosophy and ethics of science, law, history and social sciences, among which anthropology occupies the privileged role of bringing the understanding of the other closer thanks to its ethnographic method in the analysis of reality social and its contextualized significance, must act as the engines and brakes of a new global society that is now mired in the metaphysical chaos of not finding its place, after the shock in which the virus has placed it. Will we be able to revert the situation to a more favorable scenario beyond this pandemic, beyond the next vaccine, beyond the next pandemic, savage capitalism or climate change that is going to modify the planet and force unparalleled migratory movements to date? Will we human adults be able to instill enough fighting spirit and enough drive into the next generations to abandon their absorbed and contemplative life behind the screens and ally with others and others and others to create true networks that promote change? in a plane of collaboration and true civil equality? I am optimistic, the spirit of May 68 led to the current ecological awareness of the little ones. If this consciousness, which already existed in the majority of the original peoples of the Earth, is today a fact and our western children and grandchildren have already internalized it, why should we not think that the covid-19 and the very harsh confinement that the majority of western children and young people have experienced has not left their mark? It is they, pushed by us, the world of tomorrow-tomorrow, but this time, they will not fight a war of survival as in Mad Max or in an Orwellian world, but their own new ecosystem. It is they, like their most remote ancestors, who will stop being Homo absortus and will become Homo sapiens sapiens again, and in this way, the species will continue to populate the Earth. Otherwise, we all run the risk of becoming Neanderthals and succumbing sooner or later to our own pride. The original version of this article appears in the Telos Magazine of Fundación Telefónica. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original. Eva Martín Nieto is a collaborator of TELOS, of Fundación Telefónica. The original version of this article has been published in this magazine.