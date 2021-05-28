the importance of internet connection

It is undeniable that COVID-19 has revolutionized our lives in all aspects: the way we entertain ourselves, the way we travel, the way we meet, and of course, the way we work. In fact, companies are beginning to consider a combined model in which both face-to-face work and telework can have a place: blended working.

And although blended working is presented as a modality that will bring great benefits to employees and companies, the truth is that to guarantee its correct implementation, a series of factors must be taken into account that allow the work to be carried out optimally, also from home.

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, more than 3 million Spaniards had their way of working affected. The confinement and closure of the offices forced workers from practically all sectors to adapt a space in their home from which they could maintain their employment and carry out their functions. Now, with the arrival of blended working, a combination that provides greater flexibility and reconciliation between work and private life for people, it seems that combining work from home and from the office is perfectly possible.

Internet connection and fiber for teleworking

But for blended working to work, there are a series of technical needs Essential to take into account regarding equipment, tools and means with which to carry out work at home in the same way that it would be carried out in the office.

At this point, the Internet connection has become one of the fundamental requirements of telework. Despite the fact that for the vast majority of jobs a basic symmetric fiber package may be sufficient – as long as it guarantees the minimum speed to maintain productivity and the correct performance of tasks – everything will depend on the type of functions of each person. , for which it will be necessary to take into account, for example, group videoconferences, uploading and downloading of large files or the number of devices connected to the same network.

In short, in order to optimize blended working, it is essential to have the necessary tools at home, such as the Internet connection. And for this, there is nothing like hiring a symmetric fiber rate that guarantees sufficient quality for the development of tasks both in the office and at home.