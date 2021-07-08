The importance of free throws, key to the success of the Phoenix Suns

What Phoenix suns being one of the best teams in the NBA is a visible obvious only and exclusively with the results reaped by the Arizona team both in the regular phase and in the Playoffs. Being already ahead in the NBA Finals against Milwaukee Bucks, there are many sections of the game that stand out in Monty Williams’ pupils, but one of the most remarkable is that of the free shots.

Incredible data that places the Suns as the best team in the history of the Playoffs in those pitches from the free line and with a scandalous start to the Finals. Where is the roof of the Western Conference team?