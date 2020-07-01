One of the maxims of marketing is to offer the consumer a product or service that meets their needs. From the above it follows the main theme of study of this discipline: Identify the needs of people. With the digital revolution and generational convergence, today more than ever we are faced with a melting pot of consumer typologies that make the task of understanding the motivations and brakes of a market against a product not an easy task.

At least that is what my friend and partner Jorge Mauleón and I think. And is that marketers know the importance of collecting information from consumers, and yet a Google study shows that less than 40 percent of marketing professionals conduct consumer research to make decisions. The above perhaps responds to the fact that brands demand greater agility in the design of strategies and planning of new products and the way of communicating them.

Jorge is a specialist in this data topic and he commented to me that the generation of market data has become a fundamental strategy to streamline and optimize brand strategies. However, brands are living different realities. At one extreme: there are brands that live today with a problem of « Data Obesity », that is, they generate a lot of data without even knowing how to exploit them; while, from the other extreme: there are brands that have not yet structured their processes for the generation and integration of data.

We both agree that data has become a crucial technological tool. In marketing, they have the power to maximize the impact of campaigns, for example.

The purpose of having data goes beyond the analysis of past behaviors. Collecting them allows us to prepare predictive maps of future behaviors and helps us anticipate needs, reduce risks and offer more relevant products.

Some of the benefits of integrating data strategies into marketing processes are:

More precise identification of market segments based on behavior.

Adapt and personalize the contents of the brand to each segment.

Marketing processes are accelerated, adapting faster to emerging trends; creating more relevant and timely content.

Provide accurate performance metrics

After analyzing these benefits, we concluded that it is important to highlight that having data is not relevant; making a deep and correct analysis of them is the valuable thing.

If you are not yet exploiting the information you collect, or worse: you have not started collecting it: you must start now! Remember that new consumers are demanding more personalized experiences and the data will be your crystal ball that allows you to be more successful in designing engagement strategies.

