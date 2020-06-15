Protecting your health is your responsibility and even when you drive a car alone you should take simple security measures such as carrying a paper bag to avoid turning your car into a focus of infection.

Live a new normality after the passage of COVID-19 It will be a challenge that we all will have to face, since definitely nothing will be like before, however, we must not let our guard down and we will have to continue taking and reinforcing security measures to save our health.

Much of our life is spent on board the carsTherefore, it will be essential to continue using mouth covers or face masksIn fact, its use has become mandatory in cities like Spain.

One of the tips that according to the Diariomotor portal should be very useful in this new normality, will be the use of a paper bag inside the car and extra masks or masks.

Why do you need to carry a paper bag and extra mouth guards in the car?

You may be traveling alone in the car and you may find that it is not necessary to wear a face mask while driving, but what if you have to stop to fill up on gas or pay at the counter and return to your car?

This is precisely the importance of carrying an extra paper bag and mouthpiece, because following the recommendations of the experts, every time we come into contact with a person we must wear a mask, and when we remove the mask we must manipulate, deposit and protect it properly. We should not leave our mask hanging from the interior rear-view mirror, nor in the glove compartment, nor in a cup holder, nor in our pocket or bag, because it could get dirty, deteriorate, or worse, become a focus of contagion and expose your family if at any given time they board the vehicle.

Experts and the WHO recommend something as simple as a bag, preferably a paper one. A 20-by-12-centimeter bag or paper envelope may be more than enough. Having a clean envelope on hand in the car may be the best solution to protect and properly deposit our mask.

Carrying spare mouth guards on board the car will protect you and your family at all times.

What to do with the masks that you throw away in the car?

. Use a breathable bag, for example a paper envelope, and close it when you put the mask on

. If you use a plastic bag, keep it open, so that it transpires

. Keep the mask folded, but stretched longitudinally, and do not touch the exterior surfaces, avoiding contact of the interior face, and the exterior, with the surfaces of the car

. When you remove it, try to do it by pulling the cords with which you hold the mask to your ears, to avoid touching the inner and outer face

. Try to bring spare masks or mouthpieces, new and in their original packaging. It is also recommended to rotate them frequently, since stored inside the car they can deteriorate exposed to extreme conditions and lose their ability to protect us against COVID-19.

**********

It may interest you.