The importance of AVT intro video explanation in Loki

The Serie “Loki” has presented the Temporal Variation Agency. A kind of police who is in charge of ensuring the integrity of the sacred timeline. This organization present in the Marvel comics makes its debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the Marvel series. Along the way, the series has offered a interesting explanation of timelines.

The main writer behind the series has spoken of the importance of this video that presents to the viewer what the AVT does and what it is responsible for protecting. Spoilers notice for the first episode of “Loki”.

Explanation of the multiverse and timelines in Loki

During the first episode of Loki, Miss Minutes / Miss Minutes of the Temporal Variation Agency narrates an introductory video of the organization. In it, Ms. Minutos explained why AVT exists, from the history of the institution to the possible repercussions if a variant “deviates from the path created by the guardians of time.” Ms. Minutos explains that this triggers an event in the Nexus, which in turn could drift into insanity, leading to a potential multiversal war. War that precisely seems like a nod to the 2015 Secret Wars comics event:

Long ago, there was a disastrous multiversal war. Countless timelines collided causing practically the total destruction of everything. But then, the Guardians of Time emerged and reorganized the multiverse in a single timeline. The sacred timeline. And to this day, the Time Keepers protect and preserve the proper flow of time for everyone and everything, but sometimes people like you deviate from the path created by the Time Keepers. We call them variants. Maybe they started a war or were late for work. Whatever it was, that triggered an event in the Nexus. Which can cause the timeline to branch out into insanity, sparking another multiversal war. But don’t worry, to prevent that from happening, the Time Keepers created the AVT and all of its amazing workers. The AVT has stepped in to correct its terrible mistake, and return time to its predetermined path. Now that their acts have been left without a place on the timeline, they must be played for their crimes.

It is not the first time that Nexo has been mentioned in a UCM project. One of the WandaVision ads introduced this idea by showing it as an antidepressant drug “that works to anchor you back to your reality. Or to the reality of your choice ”. This was directly related to Wanda Maximoff’s pain and trauma on the show, which ultimately led to the creation of a comedy-tinged Westview.

Let’s remember that in the comics, Wanda Maximoff is one of the Nexos and it has already been confirmed that in the UCM, Wanda can travel through the multiverse.

The importance of Loki’s intro video

The series team are grappling with some of the most complex concepts and ideas the MCU has ever seen. The flow of time is always the great equalizer and the lead writer has addressed the need for these rules to be airtight.

In a recent interview, lead writer Michael Waldron revealed that the video for Miss Minutes contained “some of the most vital dialogue” of the entire series. The UCM scriptwriter even suggested that, thanks to the fact that the scene was animated, Miss. Minutes was retouched “to the end”: “

It’s very important. It is one of the most important dialogues in the series. That’s part of the reason why it’s okay for Miss Minutes to be animated, you can always adjust that to the end.

As much as things are simplified, dealing with time and space has a basic level of complexity, whatever that may be. The veteran “Rick and Morty” writer expressed how his goal was to explain a number of the rules in the series in an “entertaining” way:

We knew that, as screenwriters, we had to define what those rules were for the public. We had to share that information with them in a way that was entertaining, and then ideally put it on the back burner so they didn’t fall asleep thinking about the rules of time travel instead of enjoying the show.

Via information | The Direct