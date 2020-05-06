When choosing an Afore, consistency is important and a good example of this is Afore XXI Banorte, since it has a robust portfolio derived from its high degree of diversification.

In the last few days, the Afores issue and how they manage resources for the retirement of workers have been widely discussed in various media and on social networks.

In this regard, the pension expert, Federico Rubli, economist at the firm MAAT Asesores, former official of Banco de México and CONSAR explained to us that the Afores invest our savings for retirement, both the mandatory part and the voluntary portion, in a portfolio made up of various types of assets and that investment generates a return that will be part of the balance of our individual account.

The better the management of these funds by Afore, the higher the yield and therefore our pension. ”

Where do the Afores yields come from?

In Mexico there are 10 Afores that manage almost 4 trillion pesos, that is, 4 million trillion pesos, which is a very relevant amount equivalent to 15% of GDP.

To appreciate the importance of the returns, in this total balance, practically half, that is, 2 trillion pesos correspond to the returns generated historically.

Which Afore gives the best returns?

In general, most Afores manage their portfolios well and offer good returns. But consistency is important, and a good example of this is Afore XXI Banorte, since it has a robust portfolio derived from its high degree of diversification.

In the last 12 months, Afore XXI Banorte obtained from the average of the generational funds that it manages a yield of 12.14%, ranking in the first places of the market. This corresponds to practically double what CETES offers.