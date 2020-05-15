It stands out that, if he continues to be isolated, fragile and cornered as he is, the president will be doomed to face redoubled difficulties in dealing with the pandemic and its complex socioeconomic developments. It is not surprising that Bolsonaro insists on reserving a position in order to plead innocence when the account of these developments arrives. But if the news about the pandemic’s lethality remains as alarming as it is feared, it is quite possible that the insurance Bolsonaro has been trying to take out, in the hope that the political cost of the recession may fall on governors and mayors, turns out to be prohibitively expensive .

It is natural that the president’s popularity is falling, in the wake of his difficulties with the pandemic and the economic crisis. The problem is that, having opened a third front, by unleashing such a serious political crisis, Bolsonaro has now been exposed to an increasing risk of impeachment. What makes the picture even more intricate is the peculiar way in which Bolsonaro has been reacting to the increase in this risk. In contrast to ex-president Temer, who, from the episode of the Jaburu basement, began to guide his every move with the objective of minimizing the risk of impeachment, Bolsonaro has allowed himself reactions that, quite the contrary, seem to exacerbate such risk and even give rise to new reasons for impeachment.

The usual sequencing of impeachment involves, first, identification of a crime of responsibility and, then, formation of the coalition required to approve the impeachment request in the Chamber. But the sequencing that Bolsonaro should fear is another: gradual formation of a coalition in favor of impeachment in the Chamber, a sudden herd movement that seems to secure the required majority and, only then, choice of the crimes of responsibility to claim.

Bolsonaro should take into account the famous phrase of ex-president Gerald Ford on the question that, adapted to the Brazilian case, can be expressed in clear Portuguese as “crime of responsibility is what the majority of the Chamber of Deputies understand as such at a given moment “(” High crimes and misdemeanors “should be defined as” whatever a majority of the House of Representatives considers them to be at a moment in history “).

Despite his thoughtless reactions, Bolsonaro finally showed signs of perceiving the risk to which he is exposed. And he’s been trying to guard against that in Congress. But, again, there is in this initiative a clear contrast with Temer, who had a solid government coalition previously built, thanks to a successful parliamentary trajectory, in which he held the presidency of the Chamber for two terms. What is now seen is something quite different: a late and somewhat desperate move by Bolsonaro to negotiate in haste, with the worst in Centrão, the establishment of a governing coalition in the Chamber that can at least secure the 172 votes necessary to block the progress of an impeachment process in the House.

Everything indicates that the risk of impeachment will continue to haunt the president for a long time. To what extent will this further narrow your possibilities for effective action to combat the pandemic and its serious socio-economic consequences?

The Planalto will know how to abandon the tug of war with governors and mayors and start to treat with due consideration the complex choices involved in decisions about timing, formatting and flexibility for a concerted exit from confinement, with careful counterposition of the risks of worsening the pandemic and rising costs of deepening the recession? Will the president be able to reconcile the preservation of the economic team with the conditions of insurance against impeachment contracted with the worst part of Centrão?

Discouraging responses to such inquiries suggest that, by making the president even more unable to adequately address the two major crises that have been terrorizing the country, the risk of impeachment may rise in the wake of the worsening situation.

* ECONOMIST, DOCTOR BY THE HARVARD UNIVERSITY, HE IS A TEACHER OF THE ECONOMY DEPARTMENT OF PUC-RIO

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

.