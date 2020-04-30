This year the Escolinha do Paraná triathlon celebrates five years of full activity. We started in 2015 with 25 student athletes and today we have 200, a number that will rise to 320 as of July.

Ricardo Júnior Cardoso is the coordinator of the Escolinha do Triathlon do Paraná (Photo: Rafael Pereira)

During these five years, many children and adolescents had the opportunity to learn about triathlon and, through it, learn about the importance of good food, sleep, studies and friendship.

At the beginning of January 2020, Escolinha had resumed its training with several objectives already outlined for the development of the entire project, however life brings us obstacles. The Covid-19 pandemic brought us a new challenge in life, with social distance, quarantine and suspension of classes.

But as always, every challenge must be faced head-on and reorganizing and reinventing are the words of the moment. We strive for our children to have a healthy life, good education and to be in contact with nature, always surrounded by good friends. However, the timing is unique.

To face this moment, we have set up a contingency plan that is being implemented in order to resume activities based on the endorsement of the health and state and municipal departments.

First, the technicians from each nucleus transmitted to their classes tips, lessons and activities to be carried out at home by them and their families, thus improving coexistence at home and giving the opportunity for a moment of physical activity.

High-performance athletes, on the other hand, were being accompanied by their coaches through spreadsheets and online conversations. We need to preserve their immunity. The trainings are being more conservative, checking the health of each one day by day.

Now, in the second phase, the technicians approach with targeted training via daily “lives” and via telephone and other means for those who do not have access to the internet.

In the third stage, after the release of state and municipal bodies from the training sites, we will develop a care strategy so that everyone can train as safely as possible. Among the measures, daily cleaning of the places and equipment, reduction of the number of athletes in the environments, scheduling of training, preferably in open places, etc.

This is a time to relearn, to have hope and if everything is accompanied with responsibility, we will be winners in life and in sport.* Ricardo Júnior Cardoso is coordinator of the Paraná Triathlon School

