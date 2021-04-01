The impact of tobacco use today

Share

The consumption of tobacco, in addition to being a habit and a vice, is above all a disease: smoking, which causes millions of deaths throughout the year throughout the world, seriously damaging the quality of life of both smokers and their environment. and the planet itself.

Nicotine is a very powerful drug, as or more addictive than cocaine or heroin.

Tobacco is also the main cause, not only of the majority of lung cancers that exist, but is directly or indirectly responsible for hundreds of diseases, since of the approximately 4,000 toxic substances that a single cigarette contains, more than 50 of them are carcinogenic and that in just 10 seconds once inhaled, they settle in the bloodstream, obviously harmful to the body.

What are the motivations that drive people to smoke?

It is paradoxical, because on the one hand, the fact of smoking is fortunately no longer so socially fashionable; We have begun a healthy era, where healthy habits, exercise and good nutrition prevail, but on the other hand, millions of young people around the world are starting to smoke even knowing the serious consequences that smoking can bring to medium and long term.

Unfortunately, social desirability continues to be the main cause and later, the tolerance caused by the substances that are inhaled in tobacco smoke leads us to think that we will not be able to bear physical or mental abstinence from smoking and thus continue to smoke for decades .

Certainly, the confinement we have been through has been a good time to say goodbye to tobacco once and for all, but the truth is that we still do not have really elaborate reports on it. You may have to wait a while.

What is safe and according to the different experts, smoking weakens and facilitates infectious processes and it is well known that smokers are more prone to respiratory infections, with which and although I reiterate that there are no conclusive studies, it will always be better not to smoke and thus be able to perhaps avoid future infections of COVID-19. Prevention is essential in our health and that of our environment.

In addition, cigarette butts, which contain microdroplets of our saliva, can be a source of transmission not only for the coronavirus, but for many other diseases. I take this opportunity to comment that a project has been underway for some time now, the NMCS No more cigarette butts on the ground, where success is increasing, mainly due to the awareness of people not to throw their cigarette butts on public roads .

Electronic cigarettes

Although the effects that the use of electronic cigarettes may have on health are unknown at the moment, as has already been pointed out in other articles in NEWS IN HEALTH, there are recent reports on serious lung diseases associated with these new devices.

Most electronic cigarettes contain nicotine, making the dependence equal to that of conventional cigarettes. They also carry other toxic substances such as formaldehyde, propylene glycol and other flavoring chemicals that also irritate the respiratory tract and can cause heart problems, among others.

Tobacco addiction is one of the most difficult to treat. Anti-smoking treatment is normally approached through a multidisciplinary perspective. Many patients need drugs, always under strict medical supervision, and something very important is psychoeducation. Significant success has been seen with brief cognitive-behavioral psychotherapy.

The success for the patient will basically depend on the WILL of the same, as well as our dedication as therapists, always paying individualized attention.

Psychologists know that it is difficult, but not impossible. During the first weeks, most patients usually go through a period of physical and psychological abstinence. The cigarette usually accompanies people for many years, in good times and in bad, so what we advise is to change habits and routines, breathe deeply, remember the reasons why they decided to quit smoking forever and above all not to deceive themselves .

Currently there are many free Apps where the person can control the cigarettes that he has not smoked, the money that has been saved, the percentage of the respiratory capacity that he has recovered, etc.